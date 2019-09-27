Part of a project that saved 1,500 bricks from a street in front of the Portage Area Historical Society, engraved names of prominent Portage people and businesses from the past, and reinstalled some of them at the Station Museum are (from left) Shane Rudnik, Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School instructor; present and former robotics program students Ethan Fuller, Alivia Hancarzyk and Austin Childers; and historical society President Irene Huschak.