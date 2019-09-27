PORTAGE – Irene Huschak said she cringed in recent years as Portage’s century-old brick roadways were paved over with blacktop.
Once she learned a project would do the same to the brick road in front of the Portage Area Historical Society, Huschak said she had to do something about it.
The Portage native, and longtime historical society president, worked with a class of Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School students on a project that saved 1,500 of Lee Street’s bricks and reinstalled hundreds of them alongside the Station Museum this summer.
The result – Memorial Terrace – is, in some ways, a pathway over Portage’s past, she said.
“There have been so many times over the years where we’ve seen people pull over on Lee Street and say, ‘Look at this amazing brick road,’ ” Huschak said. “It’s part of Portage’s past, so we had to preserve it somehow.”
Huschak’s group worked with the school’s engineering technology program to laser engrave names of prominent Portage people and businesses from yesteryear.
At $15 a brick, they were able to complete enough to line them along one side of the museum – and raise money for the class’s robotics program at the same time, said Shane Rudnick, the course’s instructor.
“Irene showed up one day with one of the bricks and asked if we could help. It sounded like a great project ... so we said, ‘We’ll try,’ ” Rudnik said.
A small group of students primarily from the Portage area started work on the effort in January and spent time through the rest of the school year engraving bricks, which often took 45 minutes per paver, he said.
Ethan Fuller, Austin Childers and Evan Plummer, 2019 graduates, as well as current senior Alivia Hanczaryk, all spent several months on the task, Rudnik added.
“It was a win-win for all of us, because it saved the Historical Society a lot of money compared to what we charged ... and we were able to use the proceeds we raised toward Bots IQ (robotics competition materials),” Rudnik said.
The effort also allowed the group to reuse “Patton Paver” bricks that were created locally – just 20 miles north in the borough of Patton – back in the early part of the 1900s.
He credited Huschak’s relentless motivation for making the project happen.
Huschak said she simply wanted to ensure a piece of her hometown’s history wasn’t lost forever.
She credited the local water company for saving the bricks they dug up last year during the project and Rudnik’s class for being willing to engrave the bricks – a cost that would have been three times higher if the work was done elsewhere.
Through support from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies-managed Andrew and Erma Margo Award Fund, the historical group was also able to hire Petryshak Construction to lay and stabilize the bricks, she added.
“I had a lot of help,” Huschak said.
The Portage native is hopeful an additional section of bricks will be added to the terrace in the coming year.
“Hopefully, we’re not done. We want to add more next to the museum as time permits,” she said.
