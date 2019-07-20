Pat Farabaugh, St. Francis University associate professor, holds two books he has written – “Carl McIntire’s Crusade against the Fairness Doctrine: Fundamentalist Preacher and Radio Commentator Challenges Federal Communications Commission and its Fairness Rules” and “An Unbreakable Bond: The Brotherhood of Maurice Stokes and Jack Twyman” on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Kosta’s Restaurant in Ebensburg. Farabaugh is now working on a book about the Johnstown floods.