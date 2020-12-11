As a child living in a home shared with five dogs, several cats and a few birds, Army Spc. Caitlin Rippin’s passion for animals was forged at a young age.
Sometimes it would lead the Northern Cambria native to bring home a stray that she’d “beg” her parents to let her keep, she said.
She never imagined that passion would take her 7,200 miles east to the Horn of Africa.
Rippin serves as an animal care specialist assigned to Camp Lemmonier’s Expeditionary Medical Facility’s Veterinarian Services unit in East Africa.
In that role, she’s part of a small team tasked with caring for the base’s pack of military dogs needed to sniff out bombs and dangerous chemicals or support local patrols, she said.
“Military working dogs are service members, too, and deserve the best care available,” she said.
“By ensuring optimal health, we can ensure dogs are always prepared to perform their critical, life-saving functions.”
The 2017 Northern Cambria graduate’s main duties involve responding to working dog emergencies and keeping commanding officers up-to-date on zoonotic disease, rabies included.
Sometimes for their unit, that can call for responding to animal related incidents downrange, she said.
Rippin’s supervisor, Army Capt. Brent Von Schaumburg, praised her.
“Spc. Rippin proves herself to be an exceptional soldier daily,” Von
Schaumburg said.
“She works above her rank in providing exceptional nursing care and administrative support for the veterinary clinic.”
In the U.S. Army, being an officer-in-charge of a veterinary clinic is a job for an E-5 rank or higher, she said.
Rippin said she earned the job as an E-4.
And in that supervisory role, she’s now confident it’ll enable her to run her own clinic as a career.
“Never would I imagine my career to take me this far from home, but again, I am so thankful for the experience,” she said, noting that the Army has also taught her to be independent and self-sufficient.
She said it also enabled her to overcome what she described as a fear of change.
“I wanted to get out and see the world and not follow what everyone else was doing. I believe a lot of people in this world are afraid of change and being afraid can set you back in life,” she said.
“My decision to join the Army was because I overcame that fear, and it has helped guide me to where I am today.”
