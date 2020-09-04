SEWARD – The word is out. There’s a new kid in town.
That’s how Father William “Willie” J. Lechnar sees his status as the recently named pastor at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 425 Bridge St.
“I’m looking forward to not only impacting this parish, but the Seward community and the whole area,” he said. “I want people to know this church – I say that with two meanings – that this parish building and community is here for them and for those who have had faith and lost it, drifted away or never had faith to come and check us out. There is a home for them here.”
The Uniontown, Fayette County, native, was ordained to the priesthood of the Diocese of Greensburg, on June 7, 1997, and has served in a number of assignments since then within the diocese.
In addition, Lechnar has served in various diocesan administrative roles since 2000 that include pastoral life, planning and pilgrimage, and rosary rally capacities.
For the past 15 years, he has served as a chaplain for the state police, and is a member of the Critical Incident Stress Management Team in the area.
Coming into Holy Family Parish, Lechnar brings a physical challenge that he said has been a blessing and a curse.
“Almost seven years ago I ended up with a staph infection in both feet from a pilgrimage in Italy,” he said. “You do a lot of walking on those cobblestone streets and I got two little blisters, one on my right big toe and another on my left heel, and they burst.”
He said the best doctors can figure out is that bacteria in the water from the shower in the hotel must have entered his body through those blisters.
“Six years ago I lost my big toe, that’s traumatizing enough and alters your life, but all along I kept recognizing that there was something with my left foot,” Lechnar said. “It wasn’t until Sept. 20 of last year I went into IRMC (Indiana Regional Medical Center) with what I thought was dehydration, but it was really severe sepsis.”
The outcome was having his left leg amputated on Oct. 1, 2019.
He was at Beacon Ridge in Indiana until March 13 for rehabilitation, and has since been working on recovery.
“I needed some time to learn how to walk,” Lechnar said. “I didn’t know anything about prosthetics. There’s all these stages with prosthetics, and I’ll be getting a new one in about a month because the shape of the residual leg shifts.”
He said arriving at the church on July 8 brought apprehension.
“How do you jump into this and serve with an artificial limb?” Lechnar said. “It’s challenging, but the people here have been so welcoming and so embracing and understanding. I’m not able to do what I did before because the strength isn’t there just yet.”
He said he doesn’t want his prosthetic to be a factor in his ability to serve the church.
“It’s been a real challenge in my prayers,” Lechnar said. “I’ve really tried to turn this into a blessing that can enable me to do ministry in a new way.
“I’m asking people to help me in various things that I would normally do by myself, but I’m finding out that is making them more connected to the parish and their faith. In a strange way this is an evangelization tool, and I never thought I’d be thanking God for this burden, but it’s a blessing.”
Moving forward, he wants to incorporate more programing for families and youth at the church.
“We’re working on youth and young adult ministry and scripture studies that will really enliven the parish,” Lechnar said. “We’re also going to be involved with FORMED and it’s a national online catechetical program for those in the parish and those in the area who want to learn more about Christianity and the Catholic faith.”
Plans also call for ramping up the music ministry.
There also have been upgrades to church technologies that includes new three laptops and a new website – www.HolyFamilySeward.org.
In learning of his assignment to Holy Family Parish, Lechnar said Bishop Edward C. Malesic told him there was a reason for the selection.
“The bishop gets to know the dynamics of each priest, and I was thinking it was because I have an artificial leg, but that wasn’t it, he was sending me here because I think I’m a really good match for this parish community and for the greater community,” he said. “I thank the bishop for allowing me to serve here, what a blessing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.