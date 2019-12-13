When Christina Norman needed clothing for the baby girl she is expecting, the Moxham resident turned to Beginnings Inc., in Johnstown.
The not-for-profit organization for educating children held “Holiday Swap,” a weeklong program providing free toys, books and clothing for families with small children.
Norman, who is eight months pregnant, selected baby clothes, neatly folding the items before stuffing them into a bag.
“I’m preparing for my first baby (girl), and this is a tremendous help,” she said. “I work a lot to try to afford everything.”
If not for Beginnings Inc., Norman’s Christmas might be less merry.
“I would spend a lot of money so this has been a great help,” she said.
That’s music to the ears of Lauren Lazzari, a parents as teachers educator for Beginnings Inc., 111 Market St.
The agency offers programs including Early Intervention, Parents as Teachers, Parent and Child Together, and Court Appointed Special Advocates.
Lazzari, a mother of three, has been with the agency five years. She is one of the “Holiday Swap” organizers.
About 80% of families belonging to Beginnings Inc. have either provided gifts or selected gifts for their children, Lazzari said.
“Someone had newborn twins that are now 3 months old,” she said. “They donated all their baby clothes.”
Leftover toys and clothing are given to other organizations such as the Women’s Help Center on Napoleon Street.
“What we have left over goes right out into the community,” Lazzari said.
Lazzari’s caring attitude when working with kids and adults has not gone unnoticed, said Paula Eppley-Newman, executive director.
“She has such an amazing compassion of the heart,” Eppley-Newman said. “We would not be able to do this without her.”
When a parent feels overwhelmed, Lazzari steps in.
“Even as a mother you can feel isolated, so she tries to form a community around them and change that so they can have a support structure,” Eppley-Newman said.
Westmont resident Lauren Waite brings her 3-year-old son Zander to the playgroup Lazzari leads for Beginnings Inc.
“I can talk nicely about Lauren all day,” Waite said. “She’s wonderful. She’s introduced us to the community, and we’ve made kid friends and mom friends.”
For Lazzari, the path to Beginnings Inc. began when she took her three children to the learning programs.
She was later hired as a parents as teachers educator. Her passion is strengthening families and communities.
“I’m so thrilled that I’ve found a place where we help grow our community,” Lazzari said. “It’s so important to teach children at a young age so when they grow up they’re ready to be great community leaders.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.