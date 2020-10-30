It’s not something she imagined for herself, but Jessica Gardner can now call herself a title winner.
The 35-year-old Richland Township woman, along with the help of her service dog, Ford, was recently crowned Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania 2021, and she’s ready to serve as a role model and advocate for those with disabilities.
“My goal wasn’t to win, I just wanted to have that sisterhood and camaraderie and the experience, but I’m thrilled to be in this position,” she said.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the in-person competition was canceled this year, and as a result, the program board of directors chose to crown Gardner who was the first runner-up and winner of the Ms. Congeniality Award from the previous year.
But even entering the competition came about after a chance meeting at a grocery story with the brother of the event organizer.
“I was in line at Walmart and he asked me if he could ask me a question and typically it’s about Ford, but he asked if I’d be interested in doing a pageant for people in wheelchairs,” Gardner said. “I remember thanking him, but saying ‘I’m not your pageant-type girl.’ ”
A few months later Gardner received a phone call from Barb Zablotney, president of Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania, asking if she’d be interested in participating.
“She told me that before I made any decisions to know it’s not a pageant, it’s more about advocacy and empowering women in wheelchairs, and I thought that was awesome,” she said.
“I tried every excuse to get out of it, but she refused to take no for an answer and that’s how I got into the program.”
As Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania, Gardner is using her voice to engage the community and area representatives to continue the conversation about those with disabilities and how they can be better served.
She also has been participating in programs via Zoom with people from across the country to discuss topics pertinent to those with disabilities.
Gardner, who has cerebral palsy, chose the platform of stopping service dog fraud through education, advocacy and working with legislators for stricter penalties for people who abuse the system.
“Unfortunately, there’s a growing epidemic of people who skirt around the system, and they put a vest on their dog so they can take it into public places or they’re confused and think emotional support dogs have public access rites, but they don’t,” she said. “I also feel business owners are confused and don’t know the difference between an emotional support dog and service dog, and what their roles are.”
Gardner said people don’t realize when they take untrained dogs into public places it’s extremely detrimental to service dogs.
“Several people I know have had their service dogs attacked, and because of the psychological effects the dogs have to retire,” she said.
“Ford costs around $50,000 to breed, raise and train, so if he was attacked that would mean losing my independence and my lifeline because someone wanted to abuse the system.”
Gardner received Ford in November 2016 from Canine Companions for Independence and said he has literally and figuratively opened doors for her.
“These dogs are trained to interact will all types of people and all types of environments, and they go through two years of intense training and they have to be the best of the best,” she said.
“If you need a service dog, go through the proper channels because you put everybody at risk.”
Gardner is working on how to present her platform virtually to reach more people.
“I’m on a mission to educate people,” she said. “I want to make everyone aware that service dog fraud has repercussions.”
Gardner is hoping to participate in the Ms. Wheelchair America competition that’s scheduled for August in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and fundraising to help covers expenses.
Zablotney, who was crowned Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania 2018, said Gardner demonstrates dedication, passion, grace and has the ability to convey her platform effectively.
“Jessica puts her all into everything she does,” she said. “For me to see all the barriers she has, over the barriers I have, and still gets done what she wants to get done is truly amazing and I’m in awe of her.”
Zablotney said Gardner is humble and kind and showcases poise and grace.
“She’s very elegant in how she speaks, but when she speaks on such a controversial topic as service dog fraud she does it with class, but you can hear in her voice how passionate she is about it,” she said.
Zablotney added that Gardner is an exceptional representative for the program.
“She goes above and beyond the contract and above and beyond what we expect of her,” she said. “She’s always asking for ways to improve and always open to learning and that’s the key thing for women in this organization to be successful. That’s where she stands out.”
Gardner serves on the board of the Center for Independent Living of South Central Pennsylvania and is the regional advocacy coordinator for the South Central Pennsylvania Chapter of United Spinal Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.