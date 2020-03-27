William “Tom” Hindman II, of Johnstown’s Morrellville neighborhood, has been a professional turkey hunting guide for more than 20 years and has hunted the woods of Pennsylvania since 1956.
Now Hindman, the owner of Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., shares his love for turkey hunting in his book “The Perfect Pursuit.”
Written with Seth Michols, the book was copyrighted in December 2018 and published by Wild River Press, Mill Creek, Washington. The 188-page hardcover is $40.
In a text message exchange, Hindman, who is affectionately know as “Tom Cat,” explained why he wrote the book.
“Simply put, lessons in confidence learned in the turkey woods translate into lessons in many other areas in life,” he said.
“Sharing hunting is a perfect platform to emphasize honesty, integrity, truth, unselfishness and eternally focus that comprise life’s values and insights.
“It is the sharing that deters and diverts the selfishness that all too often programs the priorities of our world today,” Hindman said.
“In some small way, I would hope this book will represent a statement of my legacy to my grandkids. To be sure, the value of a man’s life is not determined by the things he accumulates, but by the real treasure he leaves behind – his investment in people.”
The book evolved over four years.
Writing took place in a hunting camp or an Ontario fishing cabin late at night, he said.
“Long nights with no TV allowed quiet time for putting my thoughts on paper,” Hindman said.
Hindman said he wrote with pen and pad.
“I never had a screen and keypad,” he said.
His love of hunting turkey, deer, bear, moose and elk have has taken him to 25 states, Canada and Mexico.
Hindman was awarded the first-ever Hunter Clinic Award presented by the National Rifle Association in 2010 to recognize his 12 years working with young hunters in Pennsylvania.
Hindman teaches a turkey hunting clinic twice a year in Stackhouse Park in Westmont. It has become the measuring stick by which other NRA teaching clinics have been developed.
A portion of the book sales benefit Stackhouse Park.
“They provided me with 277 acres of classroom for more than 20 years,” he said.
What would Hindman do without turkeys to hunt?
“I’d be in a bad way and so would my family trying to put up with me,” he said.
Hindman was a senior high school teacher for 10 years and funeral director for more than 50 years.
To order “The Perfect Pursuit,” make checks payable to: Tom Hindman, 1636 Sunshine Ave., Johnstown, Pa. 15905.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.