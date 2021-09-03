EBENSBURG – Lauren Itle-Szpala,19, of Loretto, will soon be passing on her title of the American Legion County Fair Queen on Sunday.
The teen, who is the daughter of Jennifer Itle and Adam Szpala, was crowned the 49th fair queen in 2019 and held her title in 2020 due to COVID-19 canceling last year’s fair.
Itle-Szpala said that she entered the queen contest out of curiosity and the experience was “phenomenal.”
“I threw my hat into the ring just out of sheer curiosity and figured why not run?" she said. "My time spent as being the American Legion County Fair Queen has been assuredly one of my most memorable times in regards to fair involvement and has allowed me to become the person I am today and connect with others throughout the last two years.”
Itle-Szpala said the pandemic impacted her time as queen and other aspects of her life.
“I’m sure many others can attest to this, but the uncertainty of what was ahead left us very distraught," she said. "It was heartbreaking to watch county fairs – Cambria included – across Pennsylvania take a huge financial hit by having to cancel events planned months prior and their queens to essentially give up a part of our reign, but all for good reasons to ensure the health and safety of our court and community.
“Fair queen programs across Pennsylvania were faced with the tough decision to find an alternate to their annual queen competition, skip a year of representation, or have their current queen and her court continue their reign. Despite the difficulties faced during these trying times, the 2019-2020 queens made the most of our time on court and spread positivity throughout our communities statewide.”
Poultry competition
As for her favorite moment as queen? Itle-Szpala said that happened just minutes after she was crowned.
“Poultry is my passion, and I gave up exhibiting my birds in the 4-H show to attend the 2019 Fair Queen Coronation," she said. "As the coronation wrapped up and everyone was getting pictures, my 4-H leader had appeared in the crowd and told me I would be able to participate in the senior showmanship class for poultry if I left in the next three minutes."
Itle-Szpala said she typically shows in cowboy boots but was in heels.
“I booked it over to the poultry barn," she said. "I quickly threw off my heels, changed into boots, and finished the poultry show. I definitely felt that I took everyone by surprise – as a red formal dress, crown, and sash aren’t normally seen in the show ring. I completed this part of the show by winning not only my age division, but overall showmanship as well. This is what I consider to be the epitome of myself in one story.”
Itle-Szpala said that throughout high school, she often found it difficult to relate with classmates as her graduating class came from diverse backgrounds. She said she understood very little about agriculture and farming, but knew that she wanted to pursue her passion of educating the community and her time as queen has provided an opportunity to do that.
“My reign as fair queen allowed me to come out of my shell,” she said of the experience she’s gained. “Not only have I felt myself grow as a person, but I have made countless memories, friendships, and gained so much knowledge from visiting other fairs across Pennsylvania, learning about other queens' unique experiences/backgrounds, and talking to not just Cambria County, but Pennsylvania’s community members. The skills and knowledge that I’ve picked up over the past two years will help carry me not just through the end of my reign, but my future career as well.”
'Definitely grown'
The Penn Cambria grad is currently studying animal science with minors in poultry and avian science and agronomy at Penn State.
Jennifer Itle said she has seen her daughter mature during her time as queen.
“Lauren has most definitely grown during this experience from being crowned to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic – she took it all in stride,” Itle said. “This position has allowed her to step out of her comfort zone and make not only local connections, but connections across the whole state.”
For those considering a run in the future, Itle-Szpala said that being the fair queen is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a network of people and grow.
“A common misconception I hear a lot is, ‘Well, what if I don’t get queen?’ I always reply by saying, ‘It does not matter what your title is in order to make the most out of your reign,'" she said. "Being involved with programs such as these – whether you’re Young Miss, princess, queen, or an ambassador – you are just as much a reflection of your community, fair and agriculture as the girl standing next to you. I encourage any young lady to apply, as your time spent on the court will pay off and the experiences you’ll gain will follow you throughout your life.”
As she prepares to hand over her title, Itle-Szpala, is leaving the next queen with advice to “have fun and make the most of her reign.”
She said: “Accomplish whatever your heart desires to do during your time in crown and sash but have fun while doing so. Do not be afraid to ask for help or advice and include your court as much as you can – they will be your biggest support system.”
Commented
