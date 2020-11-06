ASHVILLE – When Cambria County 911 dispatched Ashville firefighters to a house fire on Bear Street one September night, smoke poured out of the windows and three people were unaccounted for.
“I’m missing my husband and two kids,” a woman screams.
“Two missing, two victims,” a firefighter says. “We’re going to go in.”
Less than nine minutes later it was over.
The true-to-life rescue was part of a short fire safety film featuring members of the Ashville Volunteer Fire Company and produced by Michael Filegar, of Cinematic Inception, LLC, a videography and production company in Ashville.
The idea was to promote fire safety during the week in October.
Filegar said he set out to help the fire department get the message out.
“I had planned on going around to a bunch of different fire companies and make a short film,” he said.
The result was better than expected.
“I just had a 30-second clip about changing the battery in your smoke detector,” Filegar said.
“These guys came up with the story line.”
The fire safety film can be seen on the fire company’s Facebook page. More than 19,000 people have logged on to see at least a portion of the film.
Ashville fire Chief Joe Racz oversaw the project. His son, Assistant fire Chief Michael Racz, wrote the script.
“I thought we needed something that was so emotional that it wouldn’t let them go,” Michael Racz said.
“Something so emotional that it forces them to act.”
The twin storyline shows what happens when fire breaks out at night in a home with no working smoke detector and in a home that has a working smoke detector. Firefighter Justin Seese and his wife and three children play the roles of both families.
The film was shot at the Seese home, the Cambria County 911 center in Ebensburg and at the Ashville fire company.
Firefighters used Ashville’s fire trucks and equipment. Cambria Alliance Emergency Medical Services sent an ambulance.
Firefighters used machines that pumped out nontoxic smoke to simulate a real fire.
“The smoke was coming out of the windows just like it normally would,” Joe Racz said.
It took about four to five hours to film the fire scene.
Filegar used a Canon 1DX Mark III DSLR camera to do most of the filming.
“I was surprised how quickly things moved along and how much effort the entire community put in to make the film happen,” Filegar said.
The scene where firefighters pull the boy from the burning house and rush him into the ambulance had everyone pumped up trying to get it right, Joe Racz said.
“There were people standing on the street watching all of this and they had tears in their eyes,” he said.
Coincidentally, a week after the film was shot, fire broke out in an Ashville-area home that was equipped with a working smoke alarm.
“I’ve got this barefoot family standing in the middle of the street saying that it was because of the smoke detector that they had just changed the batteries in that they were alive to talk about it,” the fire chief said.
“If we can help one family in Johnstown or Pittsburgh avert a tragedy, then we’ve done our job.”
The National Fire Protection Association estimates that almost three of every five home deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms (40%) or no smoke alarms that were working (17%).
The death rate per 1,000 reported home fires was more than twice as high in homes that did not have working smoke alarms.
“I wanted to make a powerful film that would tug on people’s emotions and make them act, and I think we accomplished that,” Filegar said.
