For her handcrafted creativity, Sally Fink has received global attention.
The Westmont resident was honored with the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Costumers’ Guild Inc. for her costuming work dating back decades.
The organization, which is made up of hobbyists and professional costumers dedicated to the promotion and education of costuming as an art form in all its aspects, was to present the award in March at Costume-Con in Montreal. But due to coronavirus concerns, the event was canceled.
“I was thrilled and honored to be recognized and appreciated by my costuming peers,” Fink said.
“I am humbled to get this.”
She said ICG started presenting the award to those who have been involved in costuming for years, contributing to the art.
“This is really a niché thing – for most of us, this is an amateur thing,” Fink said, “and the ICG felt that we should be recognized within our peer group for what we have done.”
In a statement acknowledging Fink’s achievement, ICG noted that “originally recognized for glitzy science-fiction and fantasy confections, her later expansion into historical garments and elaborate millinery means that she is an influence on a wide variety of next-generation costumers.”
At this time, Fink isn’t doing competition costuming, but has plans to get back into it for 2022 Costume-Con that will be held in Bethesda, Maryland.
“I am going to dip my toe back into competition costuming, eventually,” she said.
‘The Iron Orchid’
Fink’s foray into costuming started in the early ’70s, when she attended her first science-fiction convention in Los Angeles.
“I constructed dozens of fantasy and science-fiction costumes from mind-boggling stage extravaganzas that took months to design and construct to simple day-wear gowns easily sewn together in a weekend,” she said.
One of her fantasy costumes, “The Iron Orchid,” constructed and worn in competition in 1987, was on display from 2004 to 2011 in the Science-Fiction Museum and Hall of Fame in Seattle.
“By the time I retired from competition costuming, I had won dozens of prizes, including six top prizes at national competitions – which gave me the designation of master costumer,” Fink said.
In addition to her physical costumes winning awards, her costume visions have received numerous accolades in design contests.
“Some of those were made up into physical costumes for fashion shows at Costume-Con conventions,” Fink said.
She also has a passion for historical costuming and has made hundreds of outfits, ranging from Roman times to the 1600s while a member of the Society for Creative Anachronism.
“My participation in the SCA has garnered me numerous arts awards and service awards,” Fink said.
Outfitting dolls
She said since 2012, she’s been doing costuming for ball-jointed dolls, creating fantasy to historical to contemporary pieces.
“The stuff looks amazing on them,” Fink said.
“This has given me a chance to do costuming that I’ve wanted to do but I’m doing it for dolls, so instead of taking me six months it takes a couple of weeks. The challenge is finding the proper-sized fabrics and trimmings that look in proportion to the doll.”
Most of the materials are purchased online and come from around the world.
She has even had pieces commissioned to get a specific look.
“It’s fascinating to go into a period that you thought you knew something about but really didn’t, and discover how things were made and put together and what they looked like,” Fink said.
Locally, her work has been exhibited at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art and Laurel Arts.
“I will be having an upcoming doll show at the arts center,” Fink said.
She said when it comes to costuming, she loves everything about it.
“I love designing it, collecting the materials, making it, wearing it when I was doing competitions,” Fink said, “and now I love dressing these dolls.”
