Mike Brosig, like many people, has found himself with some unexpected free time while being isolated from others during the COVID-19 pandemic.
So he took the opportunity to explore his interests in writing and music.
Brosig wrote and illustrated a children’s book “The Story of the Grape Pumpkin” and created a song called “COVID-19 Lessons Learned.”
“It’s a situation where I think we’ve got to take advantage of it because once the world goes back to normal then we’ll be in that harried mode again when we’re working all the time and don’t have that free time that is forced upon us now,” Brosig said.
The song encourages listeners to spend more time with their loved ones and enjoy life.
“I had people saying to me, ‘Oh God, I wish we could go back to work because this is tough here. We’re home with kids. We really want to get back to work,’ ” Brosig said.
“And I said, ‘Well, just a couple months ago or up to a year ago, you were saying, ‘Boy, I wish I could have some time off for about a month or so just to relax, and kick back and just do nothing for a month and then go back into it because we’re so harried and everything.’ I used to say to them, ‘Now you have that opportunity.’ ”
He wrote the song last spring.
“A lot of people were working from home and bemoaning the fact that they were there, you couldn’t go anywhere, you couldn’t take your kids anywhere,” Brosig said. “It was a period where everybody was kind of stay-at-home.”
He compared the current situation to growing up in the 1950s when “You really developed a close-knit relationship with your family members. You knew them intimately. And you didn’t have to hear how your family member was doing, like now you hear about that from a friend, or you hear it through Facebook or you hear it through somewhere else.”
Brosig is trying to get the song professionally recorded.
Two demos have been made – one adult contemporary, the other country – that can be heard on his YouTube channel: youtube.com/channel/UCkrQ_s8ufi_nWvaCkkHdvOQ?guided_help_flow=5. In order to decide which version to promote to music publishers, Brosig is asking people to visit his channel, listen to both songs and then play their favorite a second time to see which gets the most votes.
He is running the survey through the end of February.
The Tribune-Democrat then will be made aware of the results.
“I’m just kind of in a pattern of wait-and-see to see what comes out of the woodwork here,” Brosig said.
“I guess I have to sit for a few months in doing that. My main goal is not to make any money. My main goal is to get the song heard by a lot of people because I think the song is uplifting. It talks about good structural family values again.”
Meanwhile, copies of the book have already been given away as Christmas gifts to his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
“The Story of the Grape Pumpkin” tells the tale of one particular talking grape that was different than all of the other grapes in a Napa Valley vineyard.
“It really emanated from me hearing from a lot of kids – not only my own grandchildren, or nieces, or nephews, or the boys or anybody else, but I’ve heard it from a lot of kids – that sometimes they feel out of sorts, they feel different, they don’t feel they fit in at various stages of their life, obviously from child up,” Brosig said.
“So it just hit me. So I wrote that book that said it’s OK to be different.”
The video of Brosig reading the book is posted on his YouTube channel.
