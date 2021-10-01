JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Names such as Bruce Hornsby and Michael Glabicki, the latter of Rusted Root fame, crop up when talking about this year’s AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival.
One name that goes unmentioned is Bryan Hummel.
Hummel is not a performer. He’s the man behind the music. Without him, there is no show.
Hummel is logistics coordinator for the two-day event sponsored by the Johnstown Area Heritage Association. The two-day festival continues Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
“I think it’s hard to overstate how important Bryan is to this operation,” said Shelley Johansson, director of marketing and communications for JAHA.
“There are so many details. You have to keep a cool head when things happen,” Johansson said. “So many things can and do happen when there are so many moving parts.”
Problem-solving is second nature for Hummel, who has been a volunteer since age 12 when he tagged along with his dad. Daniel Hummel was marketing director of marketing for US Bank, which at one time was the title sponsor of the event.
“They brought my dad over to do marketing for the festival,” Hummel said. “I started running around with him when I was 3 or 4, when we were in Cambria City.
“Over the years, I learned the ropes,” he said. “As I got older, I started doing stage managing, artist transportation back and forth between stages and delivering water, drinks and stuff backstage.”
Hummel spent time away from festival activities during high school and college.
That changed after college.
Hummel became a full-time volunteer in 2013.
“I pretty much do everything that’s related to sight, sound and lighting, tents, security and sanitation,” he said. “It’s basically a second full-time job for the three months leading up to the festival.”
Hummel is a physician assistant for Mainline Medical Associates, a UPMC-affiliated family practice in Cresson.
Coordinating the festival means being ready for mishaps.
“In 2016, we had a pop-up tent at the old FreightCar America,” Hummel said. “The wind caught it and blew it on top of one of the tour buses. We had to get a ladder and climb on top of the bus to get it down.”
Enjoying the music is the best part.
“My passion has always been live music,” Hummel said. “I give a lot of credit to my dad exposing me to different types of music in Cambria City. I’ve travel all over the country to other festivals. I take a lot of notice how different festivals do things. Live music is what keeps me motivated.”
It’s a team effort to keep the sound of music going.
About 100 volunteers are needed on festival weekend, he said. Volunteers are needed to pour drinks, scan IDs, work the ticket window and other duties.
“We have a fantastic staff who have been volunteering since I was 3 or 4,” Hummel said. “Everybody supports each other.
“We work out the glitches pretty quickly.”
Headliner Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bud Light Mainstage.
