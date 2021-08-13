Johnstown Freemason Alvin E. Just was recently awarded The Order of the Purple Cross of York, the highest honor of the York Rite Sovereign College.
Just is a member of the Greater Johnstown Lodge 538, and said he desired to help the community, so he took action and nearly 25 years ago he became a Freemason.
"There was something missing in my life," Just, 70, explained during an interview at the Masonic Temple, 130 Valley Pike.
"I felt like there was something that I needed to do," he said. "I wasn't a fireman, I wasn't an EMT. But I knew I wanted to help people. I just wanted to do something."
Just became a member of the largest philanthropic organization in the world.
The United Grand Lodge of England estimates there are 6 million Freemasons worldwide.
To advance in the Masonic hierarchy, a member can enter the Scottish or York rites. Just did both. He is a 33rd-degree Mason, the highest honor in the Scottish Rite. He also is a member of the Order of the Knights Templar under the York Rite.
The Order of the Purple Cross of York means Just has earned the recognition of his peers.
"A very wise Mason told me years ago, 'Don't seek the award, the award will seek you,'" he said.
'It's a way of life'
Peter Bobak, master Mason and building manager of the Johnstown's Masonic Temple, said few are more deserving of The Order of the Purple Cross of York.
"I don't know anybody in the area who has achieved that honor," Bobak said. "For him to make it that high up in Freemasonry says a lot about him.
"It's not political or anything," he said. "It's for the work he's done. He's not one to pat himself on the back."
Just is secretary/treasure of the temple association and past district deputy grand master.
The Johnstown Masonic Temple has about 800 members who belong to either the Cambria Lodge 278 (established in 1854) and the Johnstown Lodge 538 (established in 1875).
The temple houses a Grand Ballroom, Gothic Chapel and Egyptian Room.
Local Masons raise money for charities, give food and clothing to those in need, and are active in helping organizations such as the Boy Scouts of America and the Women's Help Center in Johnstown.
"We feed people who are hungry and clothe the needy," Just said. "Freemasonry means many things, but most of all it's a way of life."
'Reverence toward God'
Just is quick to point out the Freemasonry is not a religious organization, but rather a service organization much like the Elks, Moose or Kiwanis.
Still, to be a member you must believe in God.
"You have to believe in a supreme being," Just said. "We take an obligation that we will believe in God, support our country and our communities."
The square and compass are traditional tools of stone masons. They also are enduring symbols of the Freemason.
"You make a circle with a compass," Just said. "We teach you to keep your desires within that circle. When you have a square, we teach you to square your actions.
"The 'G' in the center, which stood for geometry, now stands for God," he said.
During the interview, Just reached for his cellphone and scrolled through Masonic websites and read one posting.
"Freemasonry is kindness in the home, honesty in business, courtesy in society."
He paused to collect his emotions.
"Resistance to evil, help for the week, forgiveness for the penitent, love for one another, and above all love and reverence toward God."
Just tells those who are interested in the Freemasons to stay away from Hollywood movies and Internet sites that sensationalize history. Some people believe the Masons have throughout the years stashed away untold riches.
"People always ask me where did we hide all the wealth," he joked. "I say I wish I knew."
When not at the Masonic Temple, Just can be found at JustArt, his art studio in historic Moxham. He also teaches at the Community Arts Center in Westmont and at Laurel Arts in Somerset.
