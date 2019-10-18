When David Micik was 10 years old, he had a good idea what he wanted in life. The inspiration for a career path came after attending Sunday Mass.
Micik, 24, is chief director of the live broadcast of the 11 a.m. to noon Mass at St. John Gualbert Cathedral in Johnstown on WATM ABC 23. It also airs on Faith and Family Channel of Cornerstone Television Network.
“I remember attending Mass with my parents,” Micik said. ‘“I would see the camera operator work and I was amazed.
“I love directing and working with the kids who volunteer from all the schools and teaching them what I learned.”
The live broadcast on ABC 23 follows the weekly television show “Proclaim” which spotlights news and happenings in the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown.
From operating a camera to graphics and audio, Micik learned from the bottom up.
The Rev. Chuck Bridges, one of those who were instrumental in making the television ministry a reality, remembers Micik coming to him when he was just 9 years old.
“He was very eager to learn,” the Rev. Bridges said. “That’s what we were looking for; somebody who has the desire to be part of a team, and he certainly had that.
“He’s one of the most valuable we have here, and he is a source of inspiration to man of the younger members,” he said. “I’m sure he will succeed in whatever direction he chooses to go.”
Micik, a Bishop McCort graduate, earned a bachelors of science degree in communications media in 2018 from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He completed a sports production internship with the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
“I’ve always liked sports,” he said.
Micik is currently director of entertainment for the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.
“I am in charged of our in-game presentation, fan experience and our live stream on MiLB.TV,” he said.
He is essentially responsible for all the sights, sounds and activities of the ball park.
“I create content and oversee the implementation of our ball park video boards, sound system and provide creative support to various other departments.
It is working for the television ministry that started him on his career path and is something he remains involved in.
Dino Tessari is one of the founding members and remains active at age 90, Micik said. Joe Delso is chief engineer who makes the broadcast possible, he said.
But live broadcast would not be possible without 10 to 14 volunteers, he said.
“We’re providing such a great service for the home-bound,” Micik said. “There are a lot of people who watch and we want to keep growing the area where we’re seen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.