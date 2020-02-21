NORTHERN CAMBRIA – When Northern Cambria High School teacher Dina Micco set up a meeting last year to tell students and their families about her plan to lead an educational tour of Europe in 2021, she was expecting 25 people or so to show up.
To her surprise, however, more than 100 students and parents came to hear her talk. The high turnout forced her to move the meeting from her basement classroom to the school’s cafeteria, where she spoke for an hour about how the tour could be a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for her students.
Her message was well-received, apparently – most of the cookies she baked for the meeting went uneaten because students and parents were so focused on signing up for the trip as soon as possible, she said.
“The parents were actually trying to sign up on their phones before they even left the cafeteria,” she recalled. “My friend asked me, ‘Do you think we’ll get a lot of people?’ I said, ‘Oh, probably 25, 30 kids, you know.’ I went home that night, came back the next day, opened up my computer, and I had 45 set to go, which was the limit, and 23 on the waiting list. I was in shock.”
To keep those on the waiting list from being disappointed, Micco reached out to EF Educational Tours, the company that developed the tour, and a second tour bus was added to her group’s itinerary. As of Thursday, 76 people are signed up to travel with Micco across England, France and Spain for 12 days in the summer of 2021, including 45 students, 20 parents and several Northern Cambria teachers and their spouses.
She and her group will see Windsor Castle, the Big Ben clock tower and Piccadilly Circus in London, and the Louvre art museum and the Eiffel Tower in Paris, she said.
Elsewhere in France, they’ll visit the Loire Valley, the Palace of Versailles and the city of Bordeaux, and in Spain they’ll tour the cities of San Sebastian, Barcelona and Pamplona, the last of which is the site of the famous “running of the bulls.”
“We’re going to be seeing lots of really neat things,” Micco said.
‘A whole world out there’
Micco has taught Spanish classes at Northern Cambria for 27 years and has been leading students on international trips for almost as long. She said that traveling abroad can be “life-changing” for students.
“They definitely mature in those 10 to 12 days,” she added. “They go from not ever being in an airport to, by the time we’re coming back, navigating pretty well around the airport. They gain confidence. They gain maturity. They gain globalization, and realize what the world has to offer – not just our little, tiny area that we live in, but there’s a whole world out there. Different people, different foods, different cultures. … It’s basically one of the best gifts you can give your child, I think.”
“I never traveled before, so this was eye-opening,” said Rayna Buza, a Northern Cambria senior who participated in Micco’s 2019 trip across northern Spain, from Madrid to Barcelona. “It was so much fun, and I felt so comfortable with Mrs. Micco, like, through the airport and walking around. It was very fun.”
Micco took her son, then 14, along when she and a group of 20 students toured France and Spain in 2017. Participants in that tour walked 55 miles in 10 days.
“At the end of the 10-day trip,” she recalled, “he said to me, ‘Mom, that is the absolute best thing you can do for your students. It’s just incredible.’ He loves to travel now, as well.”
‘So many ... things to see’
Micco’s first international trip with her students, to Mexico, happened back in 1995, her second year of teaching at Northern Cambria.
“There were so many beautiful things to see,” she recalled. “We climbed pyramids – the Pyramids of the Sun and the Moon in Teotihuacan, and Chichen Itza in the Yucatan. That was a great trip.”
More tours followed in 1998, 1999 and 2001, but the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and other circumstances led her to put international travel on a hiatus for more than a decade. In 2015, though, she decided to get back in the habit and began planning for the 2017 tour of France and Spain. (A well-organized tour usually requires two years of planning and preparation, she said, so she plans to lead a tour every other summer.)
Micco’s recent trips have been organized through EF Educational Tours, which bills its tours as “immersive, education travel experiences” that give students “a broader perspective on the world and help them become global citizens.” Micco said the company has been “fabulous” to work with.
In the run-up to a tour, Micco holds meetings at which she helps guide students through basics like getting a passport and packing for a trip abroad. Students can raise funds to pay for the trip by selling hoagies, pizzas, popcorn, cinnamon rolls and other food items.
‘A very colorful country’
Micco reminisced fondly about the sights and sounds of the 2019 tour, including mariachi bands and flamenco dancers in Madrid and the “beautiful” views in Toledo, where she studied abroad for a year when she was a college student.
“I love Spain,” she said. “I’m very partial to Spain. It’s a very colorful country. The people are very kind and generous. Everybody there tries to work with you and welcome you, even if you can’t speak the language perfectly. The food is great, and the weather is always fabulous in the summer.”
Some students take the opportunity during the tours to practice speaking Spanish or French – but, even if their language skills aren’t up to par, English is widely spoken in Spain and France, and a bilingual or trilingual tour director from EF Educational Tours is with the group at all times.
“It’s not very hard for them to navigate around,” Micco said. “They can very easily take their euros, go to the store and purchase a sandwich, or whatever, and not have any difficulties.”
Micco plans to keep leading student tours to Europe until she retires, she said.
She’s also planning to begin leading tours for adults – the first one is scheduled for this summer, when she and 43 other people will travel through Switzerland and Italy.
Those tours will be organized through EF Go Ahead Tours, a different division of the company that organizes her student tours, she explained.
“The adult trips are themed, and I recruit people that way,” she said. “If people like food and wine, I’m going to be doing Greece. Food and wine of Italy (and) food and wine of Sicily are in my plans. I actually have one trip being planned right now … and it’s Ireland, Scotland, Great Britain and Wales. I’m doing that in July of 2022.”
