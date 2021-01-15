Those looking for help finding jobs likely know career planner Karen Sellers, of Windber.
Sellers has worked for CareerLink for 16 years, guiding displaced workers to new opportunities.
“The most rewarding part of my job is when somebody you’ve worked with gets employment and sustains that employment,” she said. “It can be life-changing for a lot of people.”
Sellers herself has been in the position many of her customers are facing.
“I worked at a factory for 23 years as supervisor,” she said. “When it closed, I was eligible for trade training through CareerLink. I went to Penn Highlands for business management, and at that point I started my job search.”
Amid her search, CareerLink called with a job offer. Sellers began as a secretary and worked her way up to career planner.
“I started in this position when I was close to 50 and now I get to help people go where they need to go,” Sellers said.
‘One of a kind’
Sellers’ kindness and willingness to go above and beyond for her customers sets her apart, said Jacki Trexler, CareerLink’s coordinator of adult services for Cambria, Bedford and Blair counties.
“She is one of a kind, one of the most caring people you’ll meet,” Trexler said. “She’ll meet with customers after hours or on weekends. She is kind and truly cares about people.”
And at age 66, Sellers has no plans to retire yet, and that’s a good thing for CareerLink, Trexler said.
“Someone with her skill and compassion is hard to find,” she said.
Aside from supervisors, Sellers is “the go-to person,” Trexler said.
As a career planner, she helps people who’ve been dislocated from jobs or have sparse work history.
‘Helping people’
CareerLink’s federal Title I funding provides avenues for those workers to grow.
For example, those who need to build resumes can get a start in the transitional work experience program where CareerLink places them with area employers. CareerLink pays their wages while they gain the skills to be hired by the employer or be employable by another, Sellers said.
“I enjoy helping people,” she said. “I wish I could do more.”
CareerLink also funds studies for degrees, and recently has obtained a grant to assist people laid off from the service industry.
Outside of work, Sellers enjoys being a grandmother, she said.
Sellers and her husband, Robert, have two children and one grandchild.
Trexler said Sellers is also known by her caring and positive personality in the office. She’s the “office mom” to her work family, Trexler said.
“If you look hard enough,” Sellers said, “you can always find the good.”
