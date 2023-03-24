JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Jake Dryzal believes his city can have a brighter future by learning from its past and current tragedies.
The Johnstown native’s new album, “The Great American Racer,” draws parallels between the city’s history of floods and mine pollution and the current opioid epidemic that has ravaged the area.
“I felt it was my duty as a songwriter to address the problems that face Johnstown right now through the use of meaningful music that gives back to the community,” Dryzal said during an interview at Flood City Café on Clinton Street in Johnstown.
Album release
The 24-year-old singer-songwriter hosted an album release event Friday at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St. in Cambria City.
“I use imagery to link the pollution of the rivers to the pollution of the people’s bloodstreams when they inject themselves with drugs,” he said.
“I use the town’s history of the tragedy of the floods and the current history of people passing away from overdoses.”
Lyrics from the song “From the River” includes the refrain:
“This is my song from the river
And to the city that I call my home.
If the waves try to reach you
Then you and I are not alone.”
Region’s issues
Growing up in Windber, Dryzal noticed the deteriorating buildings and roads around Greater Johnstown and it sparked him to look at the region’s history to see where the issues started.
Soon, he saw how the floods, along with economic and environmental disasters put the region into a pit that has been difficult to escape.
His young mind got used to hearing reports of tragedies associated with drugs in his hometown and realized they are linked to hopelessness perceived by victims of drug abuse.
“I always thought those things were exaggerated,” Dryzal said.
“As I grew older, I came to experience the horrors of drug abuse among my friends and my family.”
He plans to donate a portion of the proceeds from the album’s sales to local drug prevention and rehabilitation agencies.
First guitar
Dryzal began writing his own music at age 10 and soon got his first guitar for Christmas and became involved with the local music scene in his teens.
He took lessons at the Greater Johnstown School of Music.
As he watched the drug situation get worse and decided to get involved, he naturally turned to music and started writing songs about the crisis as he started classes at the California University of Pennsylvania.
That’s where he met Brandon Seliga, who founded Prodigious Productions studio in Erie.
“I’ve known (Dryzal) for five years,” Seliga said.
‘Cool thing’
“All the time I’ve known him, he’s been working on this project. It’s been a really cool thing, seeing it come to fruition.”
Some of the album was recorded at California University of Pennsylvania and the rest was recorded in Seliga’s Erie studio.
Dryzal works as a DJ and music programmer at Live Casino Pittsburgh in Greensburg.
He has put out three solo albums under the stage name Blue Navy, but has taken the stage name Great American Racer for this project.
“I felt that, conceptually and stylistically, it was pretty different than what I made before,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.