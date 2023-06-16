In the Spotlight

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It’s a different world, gourmet mushroom foraging. It’s a world, for example, where slugs are fast and must be raced, and it’s a world communicated most clearly in Latin.
Referring to a type of mushroom by its scientific, universal Latin name eliminates confusion created by regional nicknames for them.
It’s important to know as much identifying information as possible about a mushroom before consuming it, said Daniel Foshee, 43, of Johnstown.
“Safety is the priority,” he said as he scanned the forest floor and dead trees.
It was a dry day at the Lorain/Stonycreek Hiking Trails, where Foshee took a The Tribune-Democrat reporter and photographer on a hike.
There weren’t any large flushes of mushrooms out except for some small Armillaria mellea, or honey mushrooms.
Foshee, 43, is founder of Mushroom Nerds, a company with an online store where people can buy mushroom foraging gear, educational mushroom ID cards, and “cool mushroom stuff” made by local artisans.
He’s also teaching foraging classes at local parks and is working to get a mushroom licensing process in Pennsylvania so he can sell mushrooms he gathers to restaurants.
He began his business as a vendor, traveling to mushroom festivals across the United States, he said.
“The pandemic got people interested in survivalist-type foraging,” he said.
His own interest in mushroom foraging began five years ago when he learned he could find gourmet mushrooms in the woods.
“I’m a gourmand,” he said. “I like food. The fact is, I can walk out of the woods with bags of fresh, delicious mushrooms.”
He also has a sense of wonder about them.
“They are really important to the environment because they put nutrients back into the soil,” he said.
He built a foundation of mushroom knowledge by foraging with his partner’s father.
He’s continued his informal education in mycology through reading works of mycologists, including the late University of Pittsburgh-educated mycologist Gary Lincoff. And he belongs to social media networks of like-minded “citizen scientists,” he said.
“It’s a burgeoning field,” he said. “Each one of us is a citizen scientist, collecting data and taking photos of mushrooms we find.”
The groups Foshee belongs to include members nationwide, who take photos of mushrooms and consult each other online for identifications.
He forages at parks and woods, but he won’t give away his hard-earned harvest locations. However, he has taken pleasure in teaching people how to forage.
Foshee taught his first introduction to mushrooms class at Lorain/Stonycreek Park, 503 Green Valley St., Johnstown.
The class was a success, with about 30 people attending, he said. It included discussion of safe mushroom hunting, mushroom identification and an educational hike through the park.
Foshee partnered with the Lorain/Stonycreek Hiking Trails nonprofit organization to host the hike. The organization’s president, Mike Hammers, said the park had never before hosted a mushroom foraging class.
“We want to make sure people have every opportunity to utilize the trails,” he said. “This adds diversity to what we are doing. Daniel is the subject matter expert. Hopefully, we do more with him in the future.”
Foshee lives in Johnstown and works in the service industry while building his Mushroom Nerds business.
“A lot of my business will be teaching intro classes and selling gear,” he said. “Doing the festivals will get better and better. It gives me purpose, and it is rewarding.”
The Mushroom Nerds website is www.mushroomnerds.myshopify.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.