Geno Shore has fond childhood memories of his father tending to a backyard honey bee hive near their Washington County home.
But it was the rapid decline in the bees’ population in Pennsylvania that led him to become a beekeeper three years ago.
“I’m an outdoors 24-7 kind of guy, and a few years back I started noticing that I wasn’t seeing bees (anywhere),” said Shore, 60, a Johnstown-area construction contractor.
Parasites – including mites – pathogens and widespread pesticide usage are all blamed for diminishing the nation’s honey bee population.
Shore said his growing fascination with the industrious insects soon led him to read everything he could find about bees.
“I joined the Cambria County (Two C’s and a Bee) Beekeepers Association, started asking questions and then pretty much self-taught from there,” he said, noting that he found plenty of helpful hints on YouTube, too.
Three years ago, he set up two bee hives with sets of pinewood boxes.
In the seasons that have followed, he has had expanded to 17 hives at four “hive yard” sites – one in the Windber area, others along Elton Road and in Thomas Mills and his latest at the Quemahoning Reservoir, which received an official approval from the Cambria Somerset Authority earlier this month.
“He approached us about it ... and it fits with our conservation philosophy, so we were fine with approving it,” said Cambria Somerset Authority Chairman Jim Greco. “It could help improve our bee population in that area.”
Busy at the hive
Shore met with a Tribune-Democrat reporter on Aug. 10 at the Que location, which had a row of hive boxes in various sizes set up inside an electric fence.
With a mesh hood and protective jacket, Shore got to work, checking on his hives that often house tens of thousands of busy bees, he said.
To Shore, the bees have a sophisticated operation. The queen bee generates all the buzz – from a public popularity standpoint – but every hive has a village of bees working throughout much of the year to sustain their home.
During the growing season, swarms of them fly for miles, if necessary, to find nectar.
Others stay close to the hive to guard it, Shore said.
Shore said he doesn’t have to do much to help the bees, but he has a regular schedule to check out each of his hive yards to make sure the insects are healthy and that parasitic mites aren’t an issue.
Making honey
Bees are able to access a hand-made hive through a bottom board.
The queen, which Shore marked with a small blue dot, works day after day filling two chambers in the middle of the hive with hundreds of eggs.
After bees tasked with foraging for nutrients bring the nectar back into the hive, the female “worker” bees inside chew on it – passing it back and forth – until it becomes honey, which is then deposited into waxy cells for storage.
By fall, some of the larger hive boxes Shore set up can hold as much as 60 pounds of the sticky stuff.
“The bees make it for their own use ... and it’ll last them all winter,” he said.
Shore, who operates Johnstown-based Shore Construction with his business partner Mario Rizzo, admires their work ethic, structure and intelligence for their size.
“It’s like they don’t stop,” he said.
“When it gets cold in the winter, they huddle together, quiver and flap their wings to keep the hive at 92 degrees inside.”
And when spring comes, they clean out their hive – removing the remains of bees lost during the long winter, he added.
Stings and swarms
Shore said he’s been stung his share of times.
Once, the queen ended up on his back and within moments, a swarm of bees landed there to protect her.
“I got stung about 15 times,” he said.
“But I was OK.”
And so was the queen, Shore said.
He stressed that honey bees aren’t the type to attack people unless the hive or their queen is in danger.
“Bees aren’t looking to harm you,” he said, adding that if you accidentally get too close to a hive or swarm – a closely packed cluster of bees flying together – get a way from it. “Don’t try to spray it or agitate them because that’s when things happen.”
The presence of honey bees around a backyard garden only bolsters its ability to thrive, he said.
“My garden at home – peppers, tomatoes, everything they pollinate – is doing tremendous because of bees,” Shore said.
Role of ‘pollination’
Without bees, he added, “nothing gets pollinated,” he said, noting that bees spread pollen whenever they fly from flower to flower.
“Probably 85% of what we have growing here is from pollination,” he said.
Standing on a hillside near the Quemahoning Reservoir, he pointed to a lone apple tree near the dam’s banks.
“That apple tree probably wouldn’t be here without bees,” he said.
Scientists estimate more than one-third of the nation’s food crop depends on the flying insects.
Shore said he spends part of four days a week checking on his hives.
He’d like to grow that to at least 35 hives in the years ahead – and hopes his work and that of hundreds of other beekeepers in Pennsylvania will make a difference, whether it’s helping bees repopulate or educating the region about how vital they are.
“I’d love to see more people get interested in beekeeping ... because our world needs bees,” he said.
