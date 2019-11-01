WINDBER – If you ask Bill Sipko what his favorite car is, he’ll tell you, “my next one.”
The Windber native, who also owns BCL Manufacturing, has a collection of 21 cars worth approximately $1.5 million, most of them from the 1920s to the 1950s.
He and his wife, Tina, spend most of the year traveling the country in search of rare car parts and attending numerous car shows to display his restoration projects.
“It’s a fun hobby,” he said. “The joy I have is putting them back to how they were.”
Those projects are overseen by Roger Hirko, Sipko’s full-time shop manager, who typically puts two years – thousands of work hours – into each restoration.
Sipko, 63, grew up with an interest in cars of all kinds, specifically muscle cars and hot rods. About 10 years ago, he began collecting exotic, hard-to-find cars.
“I was always hands-on with cars,” he said. “I was always intrigued by the big classic cars. The elegance of the 1930s is beautiful. I think every car has its own beauty.”
Sipko’s first restoration project was a 1938 Austin Bantam Roadster he restored in high school. Among his collection are a late 1920s race car; a 1931 Chevrolet with original interior on its rumble seat; a 1923 Packard Doctor’s Coupe with medicine and money boxes inside; a 1954 Chevrolet hot rod pickup with a NASCAR engine; and “The Gambler,” a hot rod built from scratch with $20,000 worth of custom paint work.
“I don’t like cars that are mass-produced,” he said. “These cars are built to last forever.”
In addition to collecting, Sipko prides himself on digging into the history of each car in his collection.
A 1951 Rolls Royce limousine in Sipko’s collection was made in England for British actress Lady Sylvia Syms, complete with crystal glasses and tables in a backseat bar.
He owns the only remaining racer from “Charlie’s Angels,” specifically the one driven by Cameron Diaz in the 2000 film, along with a to-be-restored 1928 Acme truck from Windber that was previously used to haul coal in the winter and ice in the summer.
Of about nine 1932 Chrysler Imperials left in the world and the 152 ever produced, Sipko owns three of them, including one of about five remaining 1932 Chrysler Imperial Coupes.
A well-known car admirer has taken the coupe for a spin, Sipko said, displaying a photo of him and Jay Leno in front of the vehicle.
Those vehicles sold for $3,000 each, Sipko said, during a post-Great Depression era when the average income was $900 per year.
Each vehicle had to be ordered directly from the factory in Detroit, he said.
Sipko’s 1952 Muntz Jet has earned him numerous awards at car shows. It was a vehicle he found abandoned in a barn in Butler, with no motor and rotted-out floorboards.
Earl Muntz, who went from selling televisions to used cars, eventually decided to construct the first American-made sports car in the early 1950s, prior to the times of the Thunderbird and the Corvette.
Sipko said many of the 154 Muntz Jets ever made went to movie stars before Muntz declared bankruptcy after three years of production, losing about $1,000 on each car.
About 15 Muntz Jets are left and Sipko owns the 146th of the 154 produced.
Right now, there are two ongoing projects in Sipko’s 6,000-square-foot shop where he initially started his manufacturing business.
“We have fun restoring them,” he said of his collection and Hirko’s work.
The first is a 1938 Packard Super Eight, which he bought more than a year ago after discovering it under a tarp during a trip for a car show.
The second is a 1955 Jaguar that Sipko has owned for about nine years and is on track to be fully rebuilt for next spring.
