Early on a Saturday morning, even before the newspaper was delivered, Westmont couple Leah Spangler and her husband, Ed Dreikorn III, popped into their Subaru for a quick hike before the rest of their day began.
Spangler was in search of a specific spot she has heard about, but not quite sure where it was – Paint Cliffs, a swimming hole favored by local kids.
She had an idea where it might be, but not quite the full picture. The adventure of finding the hiding spot was an exciting prospect that morning.
“I have been wanting to try to find these cliffs out near Windber,” Spangler said, recalling how she and her husband drove the entire length of Paint Creek down to Davidsville.
“We ended up finding multiple trails, and what we found was a trail that was much more scenic than the one I was initially looking for.”
Spangler said on that particular morning, they had just enough time for a morning hike. Their unique situation, she said, with her husband working in Baltimore as an engineer for a defense contractor and herself working in Richland Township as the CEO for The Learning Lamp, makes their weekends all the more scheduled.
Spangler, a mother of three children, one still in high school, and Dreikorn, a father of three adult children, are a blended family on the go. So weekends are their time together.
“We have been trying to find places that we can go that just don’t require a ton of effort to get there,” Spangler said. “It’s whenever the mood strikes us on that day and how much time we have.”
‘Gets you out’
Spangler and Dreikorn try to find places that are within a few hours drive from Johnstown. So far they have been on hikes in Maryland and Ohio this summer as well as ones in the local area. They agree that hiking is part of their chemistry that supports their relationship. It’s how they connect, talk about their day, or just enjoy the quiet nature around them.
“It just takes your mind off of the daily grind and gets you out,” Spangler said. “Something about being out in nature and focused on what you are doing. It is just cleansing in a way.”
For beginners, they both recommend a few area trails, first with Stackhouse Park located in Westmont.
“Stackhouse is a great starting trail because there are a lot of trails that are very easy to navigate,” Spangler said. “And, if you want to quit, you can just walk out,” Dreikorn said.
He said if you are going hiking, to dress comfortably.
“Take a friend, too.”
Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail is another trail the couple recommend. The trail, which starts in Johnstown and ends in Ohiopyle, is considered to be one of Pennsylvania’s best trails.
According to the Laurel Highland’s website, the trail is open year-round and has shelters for those wanting to hike overnight.
“You don’t have to do the whole 70 miles,” Spangler said.
“You can do out and back trails. If you hike, for instance, from (Route) 56 in Seward and you go two miles, you are on top of the ridge and the scenery is spectacular.”
Spangler said it is a bit of an uphill hike, so be prepared.
Another part of the trail is at the Route 271 entrance.
“In 25 minutes, there is an incredible rock formation. It is like a little maze,” she said.
Not all of their trail hikes have resulted in easy quests.
They did get lost on the Charles F. Lewis Natural Area on Route 403, south of Cramer.
“We ended up walking miles on the road back to our car,” laughed Spangler, “but for the most part, the trails are great.”
Here in Johnstown, they recommend the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail, a 3.1-mile urban trail, which starts near Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy, then twists and turns through Hornerstown, Moxham and ends in Riverside.
“You get to see some of Johnstown’s industrial side,” Spangler said.
“And it is mostly flat,” Dreikorn added. “There’s no challenging hikes to it and you get to see some little waterfalls.”
‘Love of photography’
It’s not just hiking that they do together, but also photography. Dreikorn will often lug his antique cameras to wherever they are to capture striking landscapes they mapped out ahead of time. Novelty scenes such as water features, ridges and trees are some of his favorites to photograph.
“He is a landscape photographer and he is using this antique equipment that is 50 to 100 years old to take pictures,” Spangler said.
“And so a lot of times we just combine hiking because I like hiking and he likes taking pictures, so we hike and take pictures.”
“I have had a love of photography ever since I was small,” said Dreikorn, who also said that in the beginning, he couldn’t really afford nice camera equipment.
“Then the digital craze came and it meant that people dumped a lot of classic cameras. I started buying them up on e-bay and at auctions.”
From there, Dreikorn learned how to fix the cameras and develop his own film.
Asked why he focuses on landscape:
“When you take a picture of a baby or a woman or a man, all of us have certain prejudices, but when you take a picture of a landscape, it is what it is,” Dreikorn said. “It is more of a natural kind of a statement of the world of what we live in.”
He said some people just don’t like having their picture taken or act natural, but with landscapes, it just seems to work.
Both Dreikorn and Spangler have reflected on these past few months during the coronavirus, focusing a lot on the area around Johnstown.
“There’s a lot of really neat national treasures within 10 minutes of here,” Dreikorn said.
“There’s so many of these little treasures people have no idea that are here.
“The slowdown of the coronavirus has allowed people to stop and look at what’s around them. I grew up in this town. You have to seek these things out and that’s what we are doing.”
