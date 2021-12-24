EBENSBURG, Pa. – During his 30 years on the bench as a Cambria County judge, Norman A. Krumenacker III said, he’s attempted to see to the community’s needs.
Dec. 17 marked the 30th anniversary of the Southmont Borough resident’s first day on the bench.
Krumenacker, 67, was first appointed to fill a vacancy on the court in December 1991, then ran and was elected for the first time in 1993. He was retained in 2003 and 2013.
Krumenacker became the county’s president judge in 2016, following the retirement of now-Senior Judge Timothy Creany.
Before joining the bench, Krumenacker was an assistant public defender in the 1980s. That was when he and Judge David Tulowitzki, then an assistant district attorney, became friendly rivals, Tulowitzki said.
“I think the first thing that it means is that he and I have been around for a really long time,” Tulowitzki joked.
The pair’s relationship grew from opposing attorneys, to judge and prosecuting attorney, to coworkers when Tulowitzki joined the bench in 2006 and now has Krumenacker as his boss.
“Each of the president judges over the years have sort of had their vision of what could be changed or improved in the courthouse, and they’ve all accomplished it in their own ways,” Tulowitzki said.
“Personally, with him,” he added of Krumenacker, “I just remember most fondly the early days when he was a public defender and I was an assistant district attorney – and, really, the camaraderie that was in those days between those two offices. It was all business when we were in court, and then a lot of us went out socially and so forth, and I think that’s a nice feature that’s missing today between the offices.”
‘Available, approachable’
Like Tulowitzki, Judge Tamara Bernstein had the opportunity to appear before Krumenacker as a prosecuting attorney before she was elected to the bench in 2015. Bernstein and Krumenacker also share a courtroom at the courthouse in Ebensburg, and their offices are connected by a hallway.
“He has definitely been supportive, and early on there was a lot – just procedurally and just in areas where I hadn’t had prior experience – so having him to mentor and be supportive was very valuable,” she said. “I’ve found that he’s available, approachable, and he’s got a tremendous amount of experience that is useful in giving input and bouncing things off of him on occasion.”
In his first 25 years on the bench, Krumenacker was assigned by then-President Judge Gerard Long to handle children and youth matters. He was able to help establish the Foster Grandparents Program in the county and the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program, which was the state’s second-ever such program.
“I’m going to say my personal feeling of my biggest accomplishment is making changes and moving our Children and Youth Services, along with some very good employees and administrators, into one of the best around,” Krumenacker said.
Creany noted that, during his time on the bench, he handled Orphans’ Court, which would see cases for termination of parental rights after they went before Krumenacker.
Krumenacker would meet with the parents to work out their difficulties, “and only one time do I recall that I did not follow his advice,” Creany said. “I always found his assessment spot-on. I found his work very thorough and very dutiful.”
‘Speak their piece’
Krumenacker said that, over the years, he’s learned that one of the most important virtues is patience.
“The most important thing for a judge is to be a patient person – not only knowledgeable in the law, but to be patient,” he said, “because I might have done 20 sentencings a week, maybe 3,000 in my career, 4,000 – heaven only knows – but it’s something that you can’t say to someone: ‘I’ve done this 1,000 times. I know what the result’s going to be, so I don’t need to hear all of this.’
“You have to be patient and understand for that person that’s in the courtroom, regardless of what side of the courtroom they’re on – plaintiff, defendant, commonwealth, defense, whatever – this might be their first experience with the legal system, and you have to be patient and let them speak their piece.”
Throughout his three decades on the bench, Krumenacker said, he has done his best to keep the community’s well-being in mind.
“I think that I have really done my best to look at the interests of our community,” he said. “I have deliberately tried to make sure that my decisions were not only for the parties involved, but when it came to something that affected the community generally, that I did that appropriately.”
