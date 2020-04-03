It’s been more than 20 years since Westmont resident John Pecze worked in Washington, D.C., but he still keeps in contact with friends at the White House.
After graduating from Conemaugh Valley in 1989, Pecze, a Mineral Point native, joined the U.S. Navy and served during the first Persian Gulf War and the Haiti Conflict in 1994.
Pecze, 49, worked in satellite communications, and when he came back from Haiti he was approached about working for the government.
After a year, he was given the highest clearances available and became the vice presidential communications manager from 1995 to 1998.
“When I first got there it was like, ‘Wow,’ ” Pecze said. “Then after a while, it was routine.”
His job was to set up and manage communications for the Secret Service.
Wherever President Bill Clinton, Vice President Al Gore or first lady Hillary Clinton went, Pecze was there.
He was also responsible for getting President Clinton to safety if something were to happen.
Security and travel
Part of the responsibilities of being the communication manager involved surveying motorcade routes and making sure there were no dead spots.
If the president was the one traveling, the communications team would work 10 days in advance to set up the area and establish security measures.
This included shipping dozens of vehicles, including two 24-foot trucks, a 15-foot truck and Road Runner vans via military transport to wherever they were needed.
There were five frequencies used, each with a designated group, along with line-of-sight security preparations, Pecze said.
If the team accompanied the vice president or first lady, a similar setup was in place but commercial shipping and travel were used.
Some of the more interesting trips Pecze went on were to Ted Danson’s wedding at Martha’s Vineyard, dinner with Harrison Ford, several visits to Steven Spielberg’s home and white-water rafting down the Snake River.
He’s also seen the pyramids in Egypt, was baptized in the Jordan River and been around the world “probably three times.”
Each trip had its share of significant moments, especially from an intelligence point of view.
On one particular trip to Moscow, Pecze said the staff at the hotel they were in would leave a chocolate on the pillow after turndown service.
After returning to the hotel one evening, a friend of his found no treat on the pillow and made a comment about it.
Within minutes, someone from the hotel was at the door with the chocolate because the room was bugged and everyone knew it, he said with a laugh.
“We mess with them, and they’ll mess with us,” Pecze said. “The intelligence world is crazy.”
Company of presidents
Another time, he was in Japan for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in 1995 and noticed after his shower that a small section of the mirror in the hotel room didn’t collect condensation.
Pecze said he first thought this was a convenience in the room, but was soon told that cameras were hidden behind the mirrors in that section.
This was done more for corporate espionage rather than international politics, Pecze said.
Eventually the constant travel became too much. Pecze said he was only home three days a month, and he decided to leave his post with the government to focus on his family.
But he hasn’t lost his connection to the capital.
His phone and social media are full of pictures from events over the years – including his children meeting President Barack Obama when Air Force One landed in Pittsburgh, being in the front section of the audience during President Trump’s address at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, and standing along the rope line when Hillary Clinton visited town during the 2016 election.
Both Clintons picked him out of the crowd and came to greet an old friend, he said.
Pecze said Bill Clinton is one of the nicest and most down-to-earth men he’s ever met.
He added that Clinton was a good boss and an honest and nice person.
“If you ever met Bill Clinton, he was an awesome guy,” Pecze said.
Next stop: PennDOT
After working for the government, Pecze went back to school, earning a civil engineering degree from Pitt-Johnstown and shortly after began work for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in 2004.
Currently, he’s the municipal services supervisor for the department, where he manages the liquid fuels program for six counties – including Cambria – and assists municipalities with a number of grant programs.
Liquid fuels is gas tax money that is used for paving projects. Every year, Pennsylvania boroughs and townships receive a set amount of funds based on an equation.
Usually that amounts to around $3,900 a mile, which means a municipality with 10 miles will receive $39,000.
But that doesn’t go too far, Pecze said, because a normal paving project with a 2-inch binder and a 1 1/2-inch wearing coat could cost around $140,000.
That’s why a lot of groups choose to seal the roads instead.
Pecze says he loves helping municipalities, and getting money from Harrisburg into the local communities.
Getting kick out of soccer
That generous spirit extends to his extracurricular activities as well.
After his daughter, Jordan, took a liking to soccer several years ago, Pecze adopted the role of coach.
He started the American Youth Soccer Organization in Johnstown and then moved to launching and coaching the Richland Comets.
When a family friend saw Jordan’s talent on the field, she was recruited for a travel team, and when Pecze looked into it, the option opened a whole new world for them.
That’s where the Richland Comets came from.
Pecze described the team as a cross between an AYSO organization and travel club.
He said it’s cool to see the members’ skills develop throughout a season and every year he and the parents take them on a weekend trip.
If everything goes as planned this year, the team will be going to Wildwood, New Jersey, in July for a tournament.
“The kids love it,” Pecze said.
In 2017, the Comets took second place in the tournament and in 2018 the team took third.
Soccer clubs from all over the eastern United States travel to Wildwood for the tournament and even some teams from out of the country make the trek, too.
Pecze said he’s seen teams from Norway and Canada show up to compete.
Over the years he’s been asked to consider returning to his previous career with the government, and Pecze said he’d do it “in a heartbeat” if he weren’t so involved with his kids.
For now, he keeps in touch with old friends he has worked with and takes yearly trips down to the White House with his family to visit.
