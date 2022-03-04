SOMERSET, Pa. – Lindsay Pyle had just entered her third-grade homeroom after a dentist appointment on Sept. 11, 2001, when a voice over the loudspeaker notified her that her mother had decided to take her home.
Pyle said she left to find her mother with tear-filled eyes, echoing words she’ll never forget – that “something happened close to home.”
That something was the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 about 15 miles north.
In that moment, Pyle’s family didn’t know the move thwarted a Washington, D.C., attack that day, that the crash claimed the lives of 40 passengers and crew members or that it would have an impact on her community and nation over the decades to come.
But today, Pyle is among a network of trail developers spanning from rural western Pennsylvania to New York and Virginia who are working to build a 1,300-mile tribute to the heroes of 9/11 – the September 11 National Memorial Trail.
“Growing up in Somerset County, I remember the trees still burned (from the crash),” she said. “I remember that basic fence and the parking lot that served as a memorial.
“By creating this trail here in Somerset County, we’re giving people one more place to come back here and reflect on that day.”
‘Development’ mission
Pyle’s role as Somerset County parks and trails director was a homecoming.
A Somerset Area graduate, she previously spent five years as a grant manager for Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission – creating the regional nonprofit’s Greenways Mini-Grant program during that span.
“That gave me my love for all things trail development,” she said, noting that the job often meant working alongside the region’s trail developers.
She was hired as Somerset County’s park and trails director in 2019, which put her in charge of maintaining Somerset County’s portion of the Great Allegheny Passage and the developing the 9/11 and Somerset Lake trails locally.
That includes seeking and securing grants to add new miles of trail to the newer projects – such as efforts to extend the 9/11 trail north into Berlin, she said.
Spring cleaning
But the daily work also requires plenty of work in the field, too, Pyle said.
Pyle and two part-time staff members are responsible for maintaining more than 40 miles of trail.
“Once the spring thaw starts, we’re out there as early as possible to address washouts, downed trees, branches and brush,” she said. “The trails are usually a mess once spring breaks.”
Given that work is underway to add new miles of hiking and biking trails in the county, the group is fortunate to have a pool of as many as 50 volunteers to take on small sections for seasonal cleanups, Pyle said.
Still, she said she and her fiancé, Jake, often spend evenings and weekends enjoying the trails – whether they are hiking or riding their bikes on the Great Allegheny Passage and other local rail trails.
‘So rewarding’
Oftentimes, they are joined by their two dogs, Bailey and Louie.
“Even when I’m not out there for work, we’re out there enjoying them together,” Pyle said, adding it’s common for them to take 50- to 60-mile rides.
She said she’s looking forward to the day when cyclists will be able to travel on the Great Allegheny Passage into Garrett and bike north on a former rail path the entire way into downtown Berlin.
Shared public roads will continue to enable people to continue north from there to the Flight 93 National Memorial and beyond.
Just under two miles of new trail debuted out of Garrett last year, and efforts are underway to develop more in the coming years.
“Building new trail ... it’s a lot of work,” said Pyle. “It’s so rewarding when a new section is complete and you see people out there using it.”
