JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Growing up, Todd Stiffler was a self-described “bored altar boy” at SS. Casimir & Emerich Roman Catholic Church.
Recently, though, he returned to the building, now known as the Casimir Cultural Center, to add a touch of his artwork to the historic structure, located in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood.
Stiffler painted a piece titled “Passage of Time” on the tin ceiling of the vestibule. The work was commissioned by Chad Pysher and Steven Biter, who own the building through their company, Stella.
“Never in my life would I think, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m going to paint those ceilings some day,’ ” said Stiffler, who attended West End Catholic Elementary School.
“If you’d talk to me as a kid, I’d think you were crazy. But then these guys trusted me, and they’re great to work with. Great back-and-forth. I never inject my artistic vision too hard onto anything, just because I know it’s going to be out in public.”
The work depicts a morning-to-night sky transition, with birds that live in Cambria City, a rainbow, the sun and a comet.
“It’s almost like looking through the window to what you would see here,” Pysher said.
Pysher described the painting as having a “deeply spiritual meaning to it all, but it’s not overtly religious at all.”
“In Europe, a lot of the churches have that,” Pysher said.
“Even in their ceiling, there may be artwork, and it’s not always super-religious. There are things that are more cosmic and more about the environment that you’re in, not necessarily the connection to the patronage of the church or anything like that.”
Other local works
Stiffler has done other artwork for Stella, including Celtic designs at Brigid’s Cross religious store and a mural at Cambria City Flowers in which large, colorful blooms pop against a black background.
He created a small garden environment for a Virgin Mary statue that used to be on display at Immaculate Conception Church, then was in storage before being acquired by Stella.
All of those works are in open view for the public to see near Casimir.
“You sort of have to take the general consensus of what people would like to see every day of their lives into account,” Stiffler said. “That’s kind of nice, too.”
He also painted a mural of St. Anthony of Padua in a way that resembles a stained glass window.
“They freaked me out on something,” Stiffler said. “When I finished St. Anthony, they asked me, ‘What’s it going to feel like to think that people are going to pray to your painting?’ I was like, ‘Oh, no.’ That never once occurred to me. It’s bizarre.”
‘What can I do?’
Stiffler’s creations in Cambria City are part of his artistic journey that started as a child.
“I always drew, just like comic book kinda stuff, as a kid would,” Stiffler said. “But then, after high school, I started working just crap jobs. I thought, ‘I’ve got to find something else to do. What do I like?’
“At that point, it seemed like the only thing I liked, my entire life, the one thing that I latched on to was drawing.”
He studied art at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, worked in graphic design and moved to several different places before returning to Johnstown, where he now uses his artistic skills to contribute to his hometown.
His other work includes designing the mural that was painted on the city’s public works building.
“I love the community,” Stiffler said. “I have nothing to offer. I’m not going to join City Council. I’m not going to fix the planning problems, or whatever. What can I do?
“I found the one thing that I can do to help, and I’m going to do it as much as I possibly can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.