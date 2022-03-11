When the house lights dim and the music swells to fill the concert hall, it’s easy to forget that the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s melodious harmony is created by 100 individual musicians blending their well-rehearsed parts into the ultimate creation.
In the second violin section of the orchestra, one of those musicians is Hooversville native Zelie Eger. The 21-year-old describes music as her passion.
“Music is my career,” Eger said in a telephone interview. “Besides playing for the symphony, I have a private studio where I teach private violin lessons.”
Eger took up violin as a requirement of her home-schooling curriculum.
Eger and her five siblings were each required to choose an instrument and take private lessons.
The lessons from Beth Pile, JSO manager and librarian, paid off quickly. She joined the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra to expand her experience. At age 14, she may have been the youngest musician ever to perform with the JSO itself.
That experience showed Eger her life’s calling.
“I always enjoyed it,” she said. “It wasn’t until I played my first concert with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra that I realized how special it was to me.”
‘Her radiant smile’
She officially joined the symphony at 15 following a successful blind audition, performing her selection for a panel of judges seated behind a curtain.
The set assures that musicians are selected solely based on the merits of their playing, orchestra Musical Director James Blachly said.
“When I first saw her and realized she was still in high school, I was quite surprised,” he said. “But her playing had earned her a position in our professional orchestra. Her love of music is apparent in how she plays and in her radiant smile at the end of performances.”
While one might think it would take some effort for a teenager to join the group of adult musicians and fit in at the company picnic, Eger said it’s not like that with the JSO.
“We don’t get together outside the symphony,” she said.
Performers include a spectrum of dedicated musicians from around the country, with a few international members. Eger says more than half live in the Johnstown region, extending to Pittsburgh and West Virginia.
Each individual musician is expected to be a professional artist who is able to prepare for each concert individually.
“It is imperative that we take the responsibility as the professional musicians to prepare our music – we get our parts of the music in advance, so that when we come together to rehearse, everyone knows their music already,” Eger said.
“The rehearsals are not about learning the music. They are about putting it all together to create something very special for the audience to listen to.”
During the week before a concert, symphony members gather for two or three group rehearsals.
“These are gatherings of some of the most talented people on the planet,” Blachly said.
“They come prepared so that first rehearsal, for most people, would sound like a performance. We refine from there to the point where we are ready to present the unified vision of the music to the public.”
Eger said it would be unheard of to arrive unprepared.
“For so many of us, it’s more than just a job,” she said. “We do it because it’s our passion. It would be an insult to the art of the music to not put the time and effort that’s necessary into learning it.”
‘Pay it forward’
Eger’s personal practice time comes between teaching private lessons and performances in small groups or as a soloist for local weddings and other events.
She is part of the staff at Greater Johnstown School of Music, 719 E. Oakmont Blvd. in Geistown. The commercial building has been converted into a venue with studio space for private lessons from local instructors.
Piano, drums and guitar are among the other instruments taught.
“I think Zelie is the perfect example of what this region can provide in music and how young people can turn around and pay it forward,” Blachly said.
“She now has 22 students of her own and is truly paying forward the lessons from Beth Pile.”
She is preparing for a free public recital, “An Evening with Zelie Eger,” to be held at 7 p.m. March 26 in the State Theater, downtown Johnstown.
In addition to her solo performances, the program will include numbers in which she will be accompanied by Joseph Satava on piano.
The program is also a kind of therapy for the young violinist.
“I really wanted to have a challenging performance opportunity for myself and also be able to give something to the community,” Eger said.
“It’s been a hard journey for us musicians through COVID with not having live performances,” she continued.
“I wanted to take advantage of the fact that now I’m able to perform for people and share the music with a live audience for anyone to just come and enjoy listening.”
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
