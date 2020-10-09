Washington School Playground is now a more attractive place for children and families to spend time together, thanks to work done by Nathan Knepper and other volunteers he brought together to build a pavilion, spread mulch, repair a bench and install new swings.
Knepper, a 15-year-old Richland resident, spruced up the playground, located on Ebensburg Road in Johns-
town’s Prospect neighborhood, as his Eagle Scout Service Project. Even with the work completed, Knepper is still waiting to officially become an Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America, until his board review is completed.
His project was highlighted by the construction of a 10-foot-by-16-foot pavilion with two picnic tables.
“It makes me feel good, at the end of the day, that I helped the community, so that kids can come here and play, have a good time, be safe, have a place in the shade, maybe come closer together with family and friends, have picnics,” Knepper, a member of Troop 2025, Laurel Highlands Council, said.
“They can play games under there.”
Knepper led the effort that involved about 20 volunteers.
“What I learned from doing this is it took lots of leadership to get everybody to come here, for the workers to come here on time,” Knepper said. “It took leadership for putting the roof up, because when we put it up we had to make sure we were communicating back and forth so one piece wasn’t lower than the other piece.”
Knepper added: “That experience was exciting because I got to make a project to help the kids and to help the community. It was interesting to me because when I was organizing it I had to go around, ask businesses, ask family members and people who we know to donate us money. I kind of learned the different steps of processing the money, the working part of it and now the presenting part of it.”
Receiving the Eagle Scout rank will complete Knepper’s time as a Scout.
“It kept my interest because it was always hands-on learning,” Knepper said. “They talked about the outdoors, life-learning skills and just leadership.
“Boy Scouts is just mostly about leadership and teaching other people what you learned, the younger Scouts.”
Knepper, like all Eagle Scouts, has a highly decorated Merit Badge Sash.
When asked which one stood out the most to him, Knepper pointed to the swimming badge.
“I always hated going to the lake, I always hated swimming until my Scout leader pulled me aside and said I needed to do this if I wanted to become better, more confident, so I listened to him and I got into the lake and I actually started swimming,” Knepper said.
“I actually learned that I enjoy it, but I wouldn’t do it all the time.”
Although only a freshman at Richland High School, Knepper is already considering a hands-on career, specifically in auto repair, like his grandfather, who owns Schwartz Auto Parts.
“I just want to follow after him,” Knepper said.
