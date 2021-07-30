Tony Crisafulli remembers his parents bringing him to All-American Amateur Baseball Association tournaments when he was a child.
“We’d all come down to the stadium, eat subs and watch baseball,” Crisafulli said this week at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
When he was in his 20s, he became part of the group of volunteers that run the annual AAABA Tournament, sponsored by the Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association.
“I’d come down with my dad,” he said. “My dad knew a lot of Oldtimers. They asked me to help, and I became, like, the press box liaison. Eventually, they put me on the board.”
When longtime volunteer George Avramis died in 2011, Crisafulli was asked to help out in the office with day-to-day operations during the tournament. That’s where he found his niche, Oldtimers President George Arcurio III said.
“Tony makes sure the building is open early every day,” Arcurio said at the stadium. “If stuff needs done, he finds someone to do it. He just does it all – especially during the week we are here. He’s all over.”
Although most of his AAABA Tournament duties are out of the public eye, Crisafulli has been a familiar face in the Johnstown baseball scene. He was an assistant general manager for the Johnstown Steal professional baseball team in the 1990s, before the Steal became the Johnnies. He spent several years as commissioner of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League – the local AAABA league that sends a team to the annual tournament.
But for all his time around the diamond, baseball is not his No. 1 sport. Crisafulli has been the varsity volleyball coach at North Star High School in Boswell for more than 30 years.
“Just from the time I’ve been involved, volleyball is probably my first passion,” he said. “Baseball is pretty close. I’ve worked hard at it in the positions I’ve had. It’s just a game that I enjoy watching.”
Both sports have something in common with one of Crisafulli’s personal pastimes: the game of golf. All three sports do not rely on a timer. With baseball and volleyball, either team has the real possibility of winning right down to the very end.
“You’re not done until the final whistle blows,” he said.
Crisafulli understands those who think that baseball games move slowly, but he relishes the nuance of the games.
“It’s batter versus pitcher and the strategy that goes into some of that, like making the lineup,” he said. “There are a lot of things that go into the game that the average fan doesn’t think about.”
His background as a math teacher at North Star has also helped Crisafulli contribute to the AAABA event, Arcurio said.
“When we had to move into the computer age, as a math teacher he was up on the latest of the computer stuff,” Arcurio said, adding that he has come to depend on Crisafulli’s hard work.
During next week’s tournament, Crisafulli will be working with ticket sales and program sales, overseeing the financial operation and generally handling whatever comes up. He shares an office with Arcurio located behind the right-field wall.
“I don’t even see much of the tournament,” he said.
With his volunteer work in baseball and his position as volleyball coach, Crisafulli admits that his life seems to revolve around sports.
“When I get a chance, I’ll play a round of golf,” he said. “I might watch a television show, but a lot of times that’s ESPN.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.