As a licensed psychologist with offices in Bedford and Johnstown, Mary Berge has seen how COVID-19’s daily pressures have weighed on her clients over the past year.
There are people across the globe struggling – many of them dealing with losses big and small, whether it’s the death of a friend or relative or sudden changes to life’s routines, she said.
As a longtime Rotary Club International member, Berge has spent recent months reaching out to groups as far away as Kenya, offering mental-health tips to weather the storm.
“It’s understandable to be overwhelmed right now,” Berge said.
“We’ve all lost things over the past year – whether it’s a loved one, a job or even for high school students, a graduation or a birthday party. And for a lot of people, the grief they are feeling is piling up.”
Through virtual online meetings with community and business leaders across the world, Berge’s message is that the grief, loneliness and frustration people are feeling is understandable – but there are ways to cope.
Since last spring, she has given more than 130 no-cost talks to fellow Rotary clubs and businesses.
She titles her talk: “How to stay sane during COVID-19.”
She suggests people identify problems they can – and cannot – control as a way to start addressing personal struggles.
“Sometimes, there are things you can’t control that are going on all around you,” Berge said, citing the pandemic itself as an example. “But you can control how you respond to it.”
Berge will join Angie Richard, clinical director for Croyle-Nielsen Therapeutic Associates, as panelists on a virtual COVID-19 forum Tuesday evening on the topic of mental health and the pandemic. The forum is sponsored by the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, The Tribune-Democrat and In This Together Cambria.
Some sound advice
For those struggling with stress and anxiety, Berge suggested deep breathing exercises and bilateral sound therapy.
With deep breathing exercises, “there are a lot of great breathing exercises you can do anywhere,” she said, noting that deep breathing “helps reset the neurobiology of the body when we’re in fight, flight or freeze mode.”
Bilateral sound therapy involves listening to scientifically engineered music that turns off anxiety sensors in the brain.
A quick Google search will offer both breathing technique options and, separately, sound therapy that can be played through headphones, she said.
Among her other suggestions:
• Smile more. “When you smile, your brain has no idea whether it’s fake, forced or real,” she said. “And your brain begins to produce the dopamine we need to feel happy.”
• Limit “negative media.” Even more-so during divisive, political times, it’s easy to become overwhelmed by the news and commentary. Berge urges people to limit news consumption to two times per day, and stop each evening around 7:30 to give the mind a chance to debrief itself “and get a good, restorative rest” overnight.
• Exercise: “Little bursts” of exercise – even a 10-minute walk or taking time to stretch a few times a day on the floor – help give the body a boost of serotonin, she said.
“When people come to me for therapy, I try to help them get to a space where they can focus on the things they can control – whether that’s within their home, their psyche, their family or their minds,” she said. “I try to get people to set goals – something they can achieve like getting into better shape.
“The one thing we can control is: ‘What kind of person will I be at the end of this pandemic.’ ”
‘About doing good’
Berge decided early on that she wanted to help people through the difficult time – and through her online vocational talks, she’s encouraging those who receive her message to share it with coworkers, family and their friends.
In following Rotary International’s “Service above self” motto, Berge said she sometimes meets virtually with two or three groups a day.
Many are fellow Rotarians.
“Zoom is a great way to reach so many people,” Berge said. “And during these times of need, it’s the least I can do.”
A Los Angeles native, Berge moved to western Pennsylvania in 1995 to do a doctoral internship at Torrence State Hospital.
It was supposed to be a one-year stay – but the region became home, she said.
She spent the next several years working as a therapist for area nonprofits and joined the Rotary Club of Johnstown in 2002.
She ended up meeting her now-husband, Ivar, there – and both are passionate about the club’s “hometown humanitarian” mission.
“Rotary is the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” she said. “It’s all about doing good in the world.”
‘Similar experiences’
Berge said she has declined payment for her vocational talks, adding that the responses she’s gotten have made them worth it.
“I got a call from a friend who said her blood pressure was sky-high, but then she remembered the talk I gave and the deep breathing exercises,” she said.
“I get great pleasure out of that. It makes my day.”
On the professional side, Berge started her own business in 2007, then opened a second office in Bedford. Today, her offices employ 15 therapists.
Johnstown “is my home now,” she added.
And she said she continues to share a message of hope with fellow residents who walk through her doors.
With several vaccines now being produced and distributed, “We can see the light at the end of the tunnel – it’s just about when, now.”
“This has been a shared experience for everyone. And I think that’s important,” Berge said.
“We’re all going to come out of this being able to connect with each other a little bit more – especially within different age groups – because we’re all been through similar experiences.”
