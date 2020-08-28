Derrick Johnson found his passion in the kitchen when he was just starting out on his own.
Working as a cook in resort areas of the Poconos and the New Jersey shore, he was living the good life.
“I had free room and board and I also got a paycheck,” the 53-year-old Johnstown resident said.
Although he never completed any formal culinary training, Johnson said he was able develop his art through on-the-job experience with mentors.
“I was watching and waiting for my chance,” he said.
His chance came with an opening at the Dutchman Brauhaus on Long Beach Island, New Jersey. The restaurant has long been known for its authentic German cuisine.
“I was their first African-American chef,” Johnson said. “I was probably the only African American on the island at the time.”
From that start, Johnson went on to more resorts, major and minor league sports venues, including the old Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and 10 years with the New Jersey Devils.
He has operated his own food truck, owned a restaurant and run kitchen operations for others.
From his early experience with German dishes, he developed a specialty in international and exotic cuisine. Most recently, he was the cook for Lazarus Café, 603 Grove Ave., offering authentic Lebanese food.
‘Social impact experiment’
When The Social Butterfly restaurant and neighborhood grocers opens this fall in Moxham, it will tap Johnson’s love for cooking to help the community.
“It’s a social impact experiment,” Johnson said outside the former Sheetz store at 500 Central Ave.
In addition to feeding the neighborhood, The Social Butterfly will offer classes for Johnstown youth in culinary arts and retail sales.
“We are using the business as a means to impact society,” he said. “We are not just teaching cooking. We are not just teaching retail. We are teaching soft skills. We are teaching social etiquette.
“Learning a trade or vocation is just icing on the cake.”
Johnson and his wife, Evelina Taylor-Johnson, will operate the neighborhood store as a nonprofit. Classes include a three-month course in retail merchandising for certification through the National Retail Retail Federation and a 1,000-hour class for certification through the American Culinary Federation.
Johnson is looking forward to the opportunity to help young people.
“I’m at a point now where I’d have more joy teaching than actually cooking,” he said. “Food has always been my passion, but food and kids: That’s a win-win.”
The grocery store will offer international foods not readily available in the Johnstown area, Johnson said. The restaurant area will be geared primarily for take-out and delivery, with a limited seating area.
The Social Butterfly is in communication with the Greater Johnstown School District and other agencies that work with youth.
There has been important support from a variety of sources, Johnson said. When he began remodeling The Social Butterfly, he contacted the Sheetz company for some used equipment. Even though The Social Butterfly was not a recognized nonprofit, Johnson was sent to a company warehouse in Blair County.
“They wound up giving me so much more,” he said. “I knew, right then and there, they were giving just to give.”
‘Ethnic neighborhood’
Johnson said he’s also grateful to building owners Barry and Joyce Gallagher, who got to know him when he worked at Lazarus – another of the Gallaghers’ Moxham properties.
“Barry always believed in me,” Johnson said.
Gallagher supports Johnson’s plan to offer international food choices.
“Moxham, for good or bad, is becoming an ethnic neighborhood,” Gallagher said. “You cater to your community.”
While waiting for its nonprofit status to be approved, The Social Butterfly is supported under the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies umbrella.
“They were wonderful,” Johnson said.
“Not only did they put us in a position where we can get this place running, but they are really trying to make sure they set us up for success.”
The Social Butterfly’s goal of improving the outlook for city youth furthers the Community Foundation’s mission, said Katrina Perkosky, donor and development services officer, adding that the store’s potential for success is boosted by the Johnsons’ ties to the Moxham neighborhood.
“A lot of times, people talk about how to improve the community, and it’s outsiders coming and saving us,” Perkosky said.
“When someone like Derrick, who has a connection to the neighborhood, wants to do something positive, that’s how things happen that ultimately make a difference.”
Until The Social Butterfly receives its nonprofit status, supporters can boost the organization with designated donations to the Community Foundation.
Online donations can be made at cfalleghenies.org/cfa-funds/social-butterfly-fund.
