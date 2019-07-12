ASHVILLE – Although Kelsey Johnston has always had a love for creating art, she only recently started exploring photography.
After she began taking photos of family and friends, she began getting requests for friends of friends or friends of family.
Last year, she got her business license for Hollow Photography and opened a studio in Ashville.
“It’s an artistic outlet,” she said. “Nobody else can take the picture like another person.”
In the fall, Johnston typically takes pictures of high school seniors and families.
She enjoys taking senior portraits that are unique to each personality and enjoys capturing family moments that become physical memories for generations.
“I love giving (families) photos that are real,” she said. “I want them to come to me and be themselves. I just have this special place for families.”
For the past year, Johnston’s focus has been boudoir photography, which typically features romantic, intimate images of women.
“I fell in love with it,” she said.
Each woman Johnston meets with for a boudoir photo shoot has a story, she said.
Some have been battling cancer, others are going through divorce or dealing with the daily stress of being a wife, mom, or the pressures of being a woman in general.
“You get to release yourself from all of the titles that we have,” during a boudoir photo shoot, Johnston said. “You get to see yourself in this way that you don’t get to see yourself.”
Although many consider boudoir photography to be provocative, Johnston said she focuses on providing tasteful photos of her clients by showcasing their beauty in a glamorous way.
Since starting boudoir photography last summer, Johnston said she’s learned to pose women’s bodies to show off curves rather than hide them and show her clients at their most confident.
“It’s so crazy to me how many women actually love it,” she said. “It’s really taking off. The experience itself is just so fun.”
Johnston also took her own boudoir photos to experience what her clients do. She said exploring this new art has empowered her to make sure her 5-year-old daughter, Avilynn, knows that every woman – in every shape and size – is beautiful.
Along with her daughter, Johnston credits her husband, Matthew, for being her support system while she established and continues to grow Hollow Photography.
Later this summer, Johnston plans to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by offering discounted session fees for photo shoots at Smithmyer’s Autumn Farm Market and Sunflower Maze near Patton.
Johnston plans to donate the difference between the discounted and regular session fee amounts to the children’s hospital.
She said she’d also like to organize a fundraiser for veterans in the future.
For more information on Hollow Photography, visit www.hollowphotos.com and find Hollow Photography on Facebook and Instagram.
