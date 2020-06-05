Thomas Chulick and Denise Thompson, owners of the Back Door Café, are selling their restaurant and retiring after 20 years of a “long and wonderful ride,” the couple said.
The husband and wife duo opened the restaurant at 402 Chestnut St. in 2000 with a focus on farm-to-table food and creativity.
Reflecting on the vast menu for food and craft cocktails developed over the years, it was hard for the couple to name just a few of their specialties.
“Every day was an adventure,” Chulick said. “It gave me the opportunity to explore new ingredients and dishes – what a blessing as a chef.”
The dishes at the Back Door Café included a 1-pound porterhouse and specialty pizza made with a puff pastry. And from the pasta to the meat, to the vegetables and herbs used for sauces, every ingredient was homemade, or locally raised or grown.
“We were a farm-to-table restaurant 20 years ago, when no one else was doing it,” Thompson said. “Now, it’s a common thing and we are glad. ... It’s the healthy, fresh way to eat, and it helps the local economy. That’s what we did.”
Chulick, an avid mushroom hunter, has been known to make special dishes with the mushrooms he’s gathered.
Thompson, a gardening enthusiast, grew herbs to use in dishes as well as the craft cocktail menu she designed.
“We tried to up the game and bring up different things,” Thompson said. “In the beginning, we had a Somerset couple who raised escargots for us.”
The couple announced their decision not to reopen on Facebook days prior to the start of the county’s “green” phase that went into effect Friday. In the green phase, restaurants are allowed to reopen for the first time since mid-March, when the coronavirus spurred a statewide economic shutdown.
Employees were prepared, Thompson said.
“They know we are not spring chickens anymore,” she said.
“With the situation nationally, it just gave us the opportunity to think about it,” she said.
Chulick, 69, and Thompson, 70, said retirement has been in the backs of their minds for a while – they’ve just been too busy to pay attention to it. The two-month shutdown necessitated by the coronavirus gave them time to think, Chulick said.
“As far as the coronavirus goes, and as far as our decision goes, it was incidental. The coronavirus shutdown just afforded us the time to think about and make a decision to cease operation. It was in the back of our minds for a little while,” Chulick said.
The Back Door Café is part of a vibrant neighborhood, the couple said.
“It’s been a great location for us,” Thompson said. “We decided time has come for somebody else to love our building and take it as a turnkey business,” she said.
Nearby are other businesses including the Venue of Merging Arts (VOMA), Ace’s, Cambria City Flowers, The Phoenix, Bottleworks and B&L Wine Cellars.
“We were blessed to be in the cultural district of Johnstown,” Thompson said. “We’ve seen so much growth around us as the years have gone by. Now is the time for someone new to come in and do it.”
Since the Back Door Café opened, Ron and Jeanne Kuhs stopped in regularly and also for special occasions.
“We celebrate the anniversary of our first date there every year and our wedding anniversary,” Jeanne Kuhs said. “We were very sad to hear they were retiring. We were there three or four times a month. We’ve been going there since they first opened. It’s cozy, romantic and also just a lot a lot of fun.”
She said she has seen the café evolve over the years.
“The clientele has changed – the younger people have embraced it even though it has a fine-dining reputation,” she said.
Thompson and Chulick said they hope another entrepreneur buys the complex, which includes rental properties, and reopens the restaurant.
“We have wonderful tenants,” Chulick said. “Our biggest hope is that a new or established entrepreneur comes in and develops a new restaurant in keeping with the café. It would be nice to still have a food outlet on that corner.”
Thompson said she will be posting some recipes for select dishes and craft cocktails on the restaurant’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
Thompson said she and her husband particularly enjoyed providing a place where people can celebrate special days of their lives.
“Weddings, anniversaries, engagements, retirements. It’s a blessing to participate in all those celebrations day after day,” she said.
“It’s a privilege and an honor.
“And it’s made our lives better in so many ways.”
