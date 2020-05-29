Facebook can often be a place where people reveal and control personal information about themselves.
In a recent post, Ebensburg resident Brianna Gillin opened up about her diagnosis, Turner syndrome, prompting positive support from her friends.
Inspired by a “Special Books by Special Kids” video that has garnered more than 1.8 million views, Gillin reposted it, in the process teaching others about herself.
“I was diagnosed at 10 and to be honest, there is still a part of me that’s ashamed by it (for some odd reason),” the now 28-year-old wrote. Gillian said that as an adult, she always has been ashamed of her condition because chromosomal disorders have been stigmatized.
Her friends rallied with emojis and praises.
“So proud of you,” friend Lorne said.
“Thanks for sharing! I didn’t know much about this at all,” friend Lisa added.
Gillin peppered the comment section with lots of hearts and likes.
She was not alone.
How short is too short?
When Brianna Gillin was 10 years old, her grandmother, Pat Scotilla, noticed she wasn’t growing at the same rate as the other children in her class.
Although most of the women on her maternal side of the family are at or under 5 feet tall, there was something with her granddaughter that didn’t sit right. She prompted her daughter, Dana Descavish (Gillin’s mother), to make an appointment to see their family doctor for a check-up and to go over Gillin’s growth chart. Maybe it would give them some peace of mind.
“I don’t know what prompted the conversation with my mom about her height, but she said to me, ‘You were never that small,’ ” said Descavish, who is right at 5 feet.
Gillin also remembers thinking about her height at the time.
“I wasn’t growing and that was a big confidence problem,” she said. “There’s this picture of me on the first day of fifth grade and one of my best friends was taller. The contrast between her and I was comical – I was just so teenie and tiny and she was just so tall – and that was what bothered me.”
After a meeting with the family doctor, Gillin was sent to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
“At her young age of 10, it was very scary for her,” Descavish said. “I told her all the motherly things of, ‘it’s all going to be OK,’ ‘the doctor is just doing his job,’ ‘the tests are necessary so you can get the best treatment.’ ”
Descavish said she wasn’t sure if she ever comforted her daughter enough during that time.
“I had so much anxiety about going (to Children’s Hospital),” Gillin said, adding that as a young person, she didn’t connect with her doctors and that made it difficult to go to the hospital twice a year.
Descavish said: “I was a young mother. I didn’t know how to deal with my feelings about this let alone try and help her through this.”
What is Turner's?
Turner syndrome occurs when one of the two “X” chromosomes is either completely or partially deleted. This leads to an array of problems a girl or woman can have, from short stature to learning disabilities, spatial problems to infertility.
About 2% of the female population is diagnosed with Turner syndrome, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Dr. Oscar Escobar, an endocrinologist with Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, first saw Gillin 18 years ago, when he confirmed her diagnosis of Mosaic Turner syndrome (a mild form) through karyotyping, a test that can identify certain genetic problems.
Therapies were used to help with her development as she went through her teenage years, which was Gillin’s primary concern.
“For the lack of pubertal development, replacement of ovarian hormones (estrogen and, later, estrogen and progesterone) have been used,” Escobar said. “For the management of short stature, the use of recombinant human growth hormone has been shown to help improve final adult height.”
Gillin said that’s what he recommended for her, and without that hormone therapy, she was projected to only be about 4 feet, 5 inches tall, and now she stands at 5 feet tall.
Compared to 20 years ago, babies can be screened before birth, according to Escobar, leading to a better prognosis.
“Prenatal diagnosis is available and can be requested when prenatal ultrasound shows features suspicious for the condition,” Escobar said.
Living life to its fullest
Gillin, now a second-grade teacher in the Penn Cambria School District, said it was difficult growing up with the condition.
“It affected me going through puberty as a woman,” she said.
“It affected my pituitary gland. Turner’s can affect girls mentally.”
Gillin said she had learning difficulties in elementary school, but she is thankful they were mild.
“I always had to be in the extra support reading group,” Gillin said.
Socially, she was awkward.
“Girls with Turner syndrome might have some social awkwardness,” she said, “like putting themselves out there and worrying what people think about.”
Gillin also has problems with her surroundings and judging depth.
“In my case, it has really affected my spatial awareness,” Gillin said, “so I am very clumsy, very klutzy and I have trouble evaluating where I am, especially down hallways or bumping into people or standing in pictures.
“I always notice I am standing farther off than I should be. Learning how to drive when I was 16 was an event – my poor mother.”
Teacher and advocate
Gillin said people with Turner’s usually cannot have children, though sometimes in mild cases, it can happen. Gillin is among those who cannot.
“I have always dreamed of having children and being a mother one day,” Gillin said.
“But there are so many other options,” she said, referring to adoption. “I think I can do something of that nature.”
But, the condition “can really affect people and how they live their life,” she said.
Gillin has been reluctant to tell people about Turner’s because of how people view her, mostly because such conditions are often looked at as intellectual disorders.
“People can really look down on me and be like, maybe she isn’t that bright,” Gillin said of her reluctance to speak about her condition. “So I have always been very stubborn that way.”
As an adult, she takes care of herself through hormone therapy, which provides her body with enough progesterone and estrogen.
Now, a teacher and an advocate, she is learning how to speak up and live her best life.
She has advice for those families and young women going through the diagnosis.
“Just know, it didn’t hold me back in my career, in school, or anything like that,” she said.
