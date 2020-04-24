A walk through the woods can be educational, physically vigorous or spiritually fulfilling.
And, sometimes, all three elements can be combined.
So, for years, Dave and Linda Lester have been working to develop Nathan’s Divide, a nature center around water reservoirs owned by the Ebensburg Municipal Authority where students study science in a hands-on way, outdoor recreation enthusiasts hike and paddle, and people in an introspective mood find peace among the trees, animals and water.
“It all ties together nicely because it’s good for your body, it’s good for your mind, it’s good for your spirituality to be away once in a while,” Dave Lester said.
Linda Lester added: “We would like to promote programming with health and wellness and just trying to get people – young and old – out and into the environment. We have a bunch of people who are interested in yoga and doing those kind of wellness programs. We’re still working on that.”
Established in 2016, Nathan’s Divide is still in the developmental stage, as the Lesters seek funding, through donations at nathansdivide.org and cfalleghenies.org, to improve trails, while constructing a boat launch, resource center, shelter and restrooms.
The plan is for the site to be located on North Center Street near the Cambria County Transit Authority center and Crossroads Alliance Church.
“It’s a long-term plan, but we’re pecking away at it,” Dave Lester said.
Students from University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, Mount Aloysius College, St. Francis University and Penn State University-Altoona have already used the land for scientific study.
Some other academic work is temporarily on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re going to try to get some student research doing sampling in the streams that feed these reservoirs high up on the Allegheny Plateau and see where there is any microplastic evidence in the water coming into the reservoirs, in the reservoirs themselves, in the drinking water in towns that we serve, and then everything ends up at the sewage treatment plant and gets discharged to the next town downstream,” Dave Lester said.
“The idea would be to do continuing research over years, starting with some baseline research. They were gearing up for that for the summer. But it looks like things are on hold now.”
The proposed center would be located near the Eastern Continental Divide, meaning that “a drop of water that falls on the eastern side of the divide flows into the Atlantic Ocean and a drop that falls on the western side flows to the Gulf of Mexico,” as described at the nonprofit’s website.
The organization is named in honor of Nathan Riggleman, a child who died at age 6.
“That, of course, took his family for a loop,” Dave Lester said. “We were so close to the family and to him, it was a tough time. But he was a nature-loving kid. He used to like to play in our stream with our son and come here for picnics and things.”
Soon thereafter, the Lesters started thinking about the center, but the plans never developed. Then, years later, they were visiting another nature center and the idea returned to Dave Lester.
“I played around with it a little bit back then,” he said. “But, like I like to say, life and situation got in my way. I had a business. I had a couple of kids. We were too busy. So I kind of pushed it aside. Almost 25 years later, another situation, again Linda and I were at a nature center, which we had been visiting over the years, and I looked at her and said, ‘I now finally decided what I want to be when I grow up.’ And she grabbed her heart and said, ‘wo’ because my line up until that point was, ‘I’ll die before I ever decide what I want to be before I grow up.’ ”
And that moment led to the creation of Nathan’s Divide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.