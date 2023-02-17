JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Artifacts from Johnstown’s steelmaking history now adorn display cases in the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College library, spotlighting the Iron, Coal and Steel Industry Collection of the Cambria Memory Project.
“We tried to put stuff up, not chronologically, but how it starts with coal, then it went to iron, then it went to steel,” said Barbara Zaborowski, the college’s dean of library services and special projects.
“There’s a chronology to the steel process.”
The memory project started in 2016 with a Common Heritage grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Throughout the years, community members have donated photos, audio recordings, documents, 3-D objects and other mementos that were categorized into sections such as African American Heritage, Cambria County in the Civil War and the Maps Collection.
The Iron, Coal and Steel heirlooms were featured in other collections until local preservationist and assemblage artist Joseph Hensel told Zaborowski about his treasure trove of history last year.
Hensel had secured the rights years ago to salvage items from the former U.S. Steel building on Central Avenue in the Moxham section of the city.
While examining the remains of the mill, he was led to a vault full of original blueprints for the factory that were used around the world.
After striking a deal with the company that bought the property, Hensel purchased the vault’s contents and saved thousands of historical documents.
As he and Zaborowski worked together to preserve the trove of artifacts, the Penn Highlands library dean “culled out related material” from other Cambria Memory Project collections to create the new category.
To date, about 3,500 items of Hensel’s collection have been digitized and are searchable through the project on Power Library, and the artist has more.
In addition to the blueprints, there’s nearly 1,000 employee photos from Lorain Steel Co., hundreds of crystal- clear pictures – color and black-and- white – of the inner workings of the mills, government documents, drawings, accident records and much more.
All of this is searchable by the location featured, original format and date.
While categorizing the items, Zaborowski also linked blueprints to the machines depicted in photos, so those exploring the collections can get a better understanding of what they’re looking at.
“Besides the historic value ... they’re works of art in and of themselves,” she said.
Hensel is impressed with Zaborowski’s work.
“Doctor Z has a passion for preserving the stories, images and writings that make up our history,” he said.
“She shares her knowledge in finding, organizing and presenting the past to make it permanently available for people to access today and in the future.”
It was Hensel’s own interest in preserving the area’s history that led him to purchase the U.S. Steel vault’s contents, along with the steelmaking patterns he owns and other historical pieces.
The artist said that when Zaborowski calls looking for artifacts to share, he is “more than happy to share with her.”
Featured in the display at the Richland Township campus are steelworkers’ hard hats, goggles and boots, employee photos, blueprints, signs and other images.
The collection is featured because it was deemed a great asset for examination.
Zaborowski said she wants the information and items to be a source of research for locals and others across the country and the world.
She noted that although categorizing the artifacts takes a lot of time, especially creating the metadata that allows the information to be searchable, she finds the process fascinating.
“These are like discoveries every day,” Zaborowski said.
“You just never know what you’re going to discover. That’s what’s so neat about it.”
The college library dean added that from a genealogical perspective – another area of interest for her – the accident records and employee photos are an invaluable resource.
Zaborowksi hopes that as visitors explore the Cambria Memory Project website and check out the display at the Penn Highlands campus, more people are inspired to contribute their mementos and share their stories.
For more information, visit cambriamemory.org or stop by the college, 101 Community College Way.
To contact Zaborowski, email bzabor@pennhighlands.edu or call 814-262-6425.
