Wesley Adam Shaffer sits cross legged on a padded bench in a circle with a dozen others in The Village Clubhouse, 564 Central Ave. in Moxham.
The talk at the Clubhouse’s regular Wednesday night happy hour is about artistic inspiration, personal development and spirituality.
Early the next morning, Shaffer is with some of the same young adults who are back at The Clubhouse for some “cold therapy.”
They take turns immersing themselves in a vat of ice water for several minutes.
“This is amazing,” Josh Horner, of Windber, said after emerging from the water. “I was just in the moment and calm. I thrilled in the fact that I was doing this with people I care about.”
Shaffer calls it “experiencing collectively.”
He compares it to his early life growing up on a farm near Stoystown.
“Working together every day, you learn to move like a flock of birds,” he said. “It is a completely different experience: Experiencing collectively instead of experiencing individually.”
Sharing experiences and building community represents the philosophy behind the Clubhouse, which Shaffer operates as Wesley Adam.
The 39-year-old has owned the building for about 10 years.
When he bought it, his brother was operating a gym in the facility and Shaffer had a business that helped people develop gyms.
“I went in on it with him and got the building up,” Shaffer said. “Not much longer after that he decided to move out of Johnstown.”
Shaffer ran the gym for a while, but then moved to New York City where he opened a business to help other gyms build community through social networking.
“I learned early that building community is the solution to everything,” he said. “I want to help people improve themselves and do it through building community.”
Although the gyms seemed to fit both those goals, Shaffer said he saw the vision required something more.
“I had to start a new space,” he said. “That’s what brought me to The Clubhouse. It needed to be a space dedicated to improving the whole of the individual and focused on building the community.”
When Shaffer returned to the area with his companion, Krystal Inks, and their daughter, True Shaffer, they moved into the family farm.
“Right now, we’re just working on getting structures back in order,” he said. “They have sat unused for about 20 years.
“There is a lot of work to be done.
In the meantime, the family operates it as The Experience Farm through the AirBnB website. Glamping guests stay in a large tent and have use of an outdoor kitchen and outdoor bathrooms.
“What I call it is an experience in mobility development,” he said, explaining that he’s interested in expanding guests’ cognitive and physical mobility.
“That is basically what I call my work,” he said.
The Village Clubhouse is also on the AirBnB market site, offering a 15-bed bunk room and cordoned section of the common room with air mattresses.
The facilities also host community functions and impromptu social gatherings.
Shaffer said the four other cold therapy dippers, Horner, Aley Zaracki, Ethan Stewart and Wes Neal, are all part of The Clubhouse’s core team.
“It’s an ‘us’ thing; not a ‘me’ thing,” he said. “I’m trying to create a framework that we can look at the human experience through.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.