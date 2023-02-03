JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Denise Urban describes her soon-to-be downtown Johnstown coffee shop as quirky, eclectic and artsy.
“This is about the community and bringing people together and being happy,” the Westmont woman said.
“I’m super-excited to be a part of downtown Johnstown, and I am looking forward to joining the downtown business community in its numerous events.
“This is the perfect space for this.”
The Write Cup coffee shop, located at 134 Gazebo Park on the first floor of the Made in Johnstown building, is scheduled to open in March.
The shop will share the space with maker and artist studios, which will occupy the upper floors of the building.
After owning a coffee shop when she lived out of the area, Urban said she had the urge to open a location locally.
“I love the interaction with people,” she said.
“I looked for over a year for a spot.
“My friend, who is going to be an artist here, said they were looking for someone to open a coffee shop, so I was able to make a deal.”
With a $25,000 grant from the city of Johnstown to encourage startup businesses in downtown, Urban was able to get the ball rolling by making renovations and purchasing equipment and furniture.
Along with an array of coffee drinks, The Write Cup will also offer specialty beverages such as espressos, lattes, mochas, cappuccinos and teas.
“We’ll have a featured coffee weekly or monthly, and we will make some fun concoctions,” Urban said.
Food will also be offered.
“For breakfast, we will have pastries, muffins, croissants, cinnamon rolls and bagels,” Urban said.
“For lunch, we will have paninis and wraps and kettle soup.
“For the people who work downtown, it will be something quick.”
But the space will be more than just a coffee shop.
The Write Cup, which Urban said is a play on words, will serve as a gathering space for writers and artists who can come together and share their work and a spot for musical performances.
Urban, who is the owner of Studio U in Westmont and organizer of the Art Walk in Stackhouse Park, said she plans to incorporate classes and workshops into the coffee shop such as painting, crocheting and poetry-writing.
Her love of writing led her to start a collection of typewriters, and they will be on display, adding to the shop’s decor.
“On the counter, I’ll have a typewriter with today’s specials,” Urban said.
“I even bought a coffee table that has a Scrabble board in it, so it’s all about words.”
She said she hopes to employ one full-time worker and three part- timers.
“I would like to have a manager-type who can handle this if I’m not here, but I plan to be here most of the time,” Urban said.
The tentative hours have been set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Extended hours will be offered to coincide with special events in downtown.
Updates on The Write Cup will be on the coffee shop’s forthcoming Facebook page and Instagram account.
“I grew up in Johnstown and I’m very excited about Johnstown,” Urban said.
“Downtown is on an upward trend and I want to participate and give back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.