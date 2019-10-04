Paul Douglas Newman’s love of history not only led him to a successful career as a history professor, it also propelled him into local theater productions, film-making, writing and home renovation.
“For me, it all comes from the same kind of place,” Newman said in his Krebs Hall office at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
Newman, 51, has been teaching American history at Pitt-Johnstown since 1995.
On other fronts, he has taken the stage for Pitt-Johnstown Theatre Department and the Stonebridge Players in Johnstown, and is preparing for a role in the Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s February production of “Sex Please We’re Sixty.”
He stars in two short films being prepared for debut by Bob Cat Films, a Johnstown production group that includes his wife, Bethany Winters Newman, and Jason and Debbie Bolinger.
Paul and Bethany Newman are renovating a former Bethlehem Steel company home in Southmont.
In conjunction with his history classes, Newman recently published what he says will be the first chapter in his next history book on the obliteration of Native American populations.
“Red Journalism: The Allegheny Indians, Ben Franklin’s Pennsylvania Gazette, and the Ethnic Cleansing of Pennsylvania, 1747–1764” was published in the journal “Journalism History.” It tells how Franklin’s newspaper “pioneered standards of accurate reporting relying on eyewitness accounts, multiple sourcing, and networks of information that other presses imitated.”
At the same time, Newman wrote, Franklin used the paper to press his agenda of militarizing the Quaker Colony to fight the French and some Native American tribes.
‘In the real world’
A native of the Washington area, Newman’s passion for history comes naturally.
His mother was active in the Daughters of the American Revolution, and his grandfather was part of the White House police force during President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s terms.
“I knew I loved history when I was a little, little kid,” he said. “I was enamored with it. My first family vacation was to Gettysburg. I was amazed by the place and the historic feeling of the place.”
When Newman became a history major at York College of Pennsylvania, he didn’t know where it would take him. His experience at York, and later in graduate school at the University of Kentucky, got him excited about teaching at the college level.
“I saw all these things my professors were doing, and I thought, ‘I want to do that. I want to lead classes and open people’s minds,’ ” Newman said.
He took advantage of as many internships as he could find with museums and other history-related institutions.
“What I learned along the way is: History is not always taught in the college classrooms, but in a variety of settings in the real world,” he said.
He brought that epiphany with him to Pitt-Johnstown.
“I immediately started putting students into internships,” Newman said, recalling that he connected students with the National Park Service and Johnstown Area Heritage Association.
The hands-on work with Johnstown’s history helps open students to the larger picture of American history, he said.
The internships have been a valuable addition to the local institutions, said JAHA President and CEO Richard Burkert.
“Paul is such an asset,” Burkert said. “He works with us all the time. He’s placed many interns with JAHA and had students working with us on projects.
“They get a real sense of history methods by working on Johnstown history.”
‘Full of drama’
Newman’s penchant for theater also began in his childhood. He remembers writing skits and getting friends and family members to perform.
“It’s in my DNA,” he said. “I’ve been doing that my whole life. My whole life, people told me I should act.”
Fear of learning lines – or forgetting lines – kept him out of the footlights until he was 39. That’s when he auditioned for a Pitt-Johnstown production, literally, on a dare.
He got the role of Don Finninneganegan in the university’s 2016 presentation of “All in the Timing,” a collection of short plays by David Ives. Finninneganegan convinces people pay him to teach Unamunda, a language Finninneganegan invented.
“I had to learn lines in a made-up language,” Newman said.
Acting and teaching history have a lot in common, Newman said.
“When I lecture, I feel that is a performance,” he said. “History is full of drama. If you are trying to teach people history and you don’t make it lively, you are missing a chance to reach young people.”
Community Arts Center Executive Director Angela Godin remembers Newman’s lively teaching style from a course she took while attending Pitt-Johnstown.
“It was not just entertaining, but you learned,” she said.
She had seen Newman in some of his performances with Stonebridge and approached him about a role in the comedy farce, “Sex Please We’re Sixty,” which she is directing in February at the Log House center.
Meanwhile, production has wrapped up on “Mr. Babycakes,” and “Canfessional,” the first short films by Bob Cat Films. Bob Cat founder Jason Bolinger said they will be submitted for film festivals around the country.
Bolinger said Newman’s energy kept the projects moving.
“If it was not for Paul, we wouldn’t have the project,” Bolinger said. “He was the one who kept us going. I knew when Paul said, ‘We’ll do this,’ we would actually do it.”
