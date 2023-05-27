EBENSBURG, Pa. – Tucked into a small office at Cambria Elementary School, students write, edit and record – finding spare moments to prepare both a weekly newscast and a monthly newspaper.
“I just love opportunities like this – how this small room can have such a big impact on our school,” said head editor Claire Oravec, 10, one of dozens of students who contribute to the school’s news products.
Nearly 40 students interview classmates and staff, draw comics, come up with jokes and report on the weather, among other responsibilities.
Each of them is usually found during homeroom and lunch periods in the elementary newsroom, which doubles as group adviser and ESL and gifted facilitator Lori Rhodes’ office.
The program is open to fourth- and fifth-grade students, who have to pass an interview process with the student-run editorial team before being admitted. They are then assigned responsibilities and expected to do their best to get the news out in a timely manner.
Central Cambria School District’s Ebensburg elementary school has had a newspaper – CES Central Newspaper – for about three years and expanded into the broadcasting department last November.
“We were talking one day and decided to film the news,” Oravec said.
The group operates similarly to a professional newsroom. They have weekly news meetings and scheduled days for writing and editing – even press passes that allow them to freely move about the school to perform their reporting duties.
The pupils use iPads to record their newscasts and edit them using the iMovie program.
Each clip is a mix of stories from around the school, a daily joke, a history lesson, birthday announcements and much more.
“When we first started doing the broadcast, we weren’t very good, but each time, we got better,” 11-year-old editor Jillian Wise said. She’s in charge of announcing birthdays, guiding classrooms in the Pledge of Allegiance, formatting, filming and writing.
Oravec said she and the other news team members took iPads home every day before launching CES Broadcasting and studied numerous videos about how to produce clips, learning skills such as editing, inserting transitions and uploading music.
The now-news host became interested in the program because her older brother was part of the newspaper.
In addition to Wise and Oravec, the editorial team includes Skyla Chappell, who is a news host and writer, and Liam Williams, the weather person, who also handles some business aspects and formats pages.
Each shares the work in producing the product, from setting deadlines and editing stories and videos to writing their own pieces.
The newspaper is produced and funded by the students, who work with local businesses to get sponsorships to cover their costs. Each edition includes a feature, a poem, a Q&A, teacher profiles, a science section, a craft section, games, a spotlight and more.
The paper is printed by Valley Printing and handed out around the school. A digital version is also available online at sites.google.com/cencam.org/cescentralnewspaper2/home.
The students’ broadcasts are digitally shared with the Cambria Elementary School community, and some are available on YouTube at CES Broadcasting.
“We try to do things that’ll engage the whole building,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes has been the news adviser since the start and has a passion for journalism. The Greater Johnstown High School alumna worked on that school’s student paper and remembers that time fondly. She spoke highly of her reporters and their work ethic, describing them as responsible and motivated.
“I am extremely proud of the job these students have come to do here,” Rhodes said.
The students’ work has been recognized nationally. This year, they won first place for their newspaper from the American Scholastic Press Association. The elementary news staff are quite proud of the accomplishment.
Oravec said she thinks it’s awesome that the opportunity to do any kind of reporting is available to the students and that the offering is run by the learners.
Chappell noted the benefits that participating in the news program provides, such as improving reading skills, and Oravec added that the newspaper allows the fourth- and fifth-graders to work on their grammar.
Now that some of the students are about to leave the elementary school, they’ve set their sights on Central Cambria Middle School’s broadcasting program. Oravec said she’s already signed up, and Wise said she is interested, too.
Williams and Chappell aren’t as sure about their future in journalism, but Oravec said she wants to pursue a career in reporting after high school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.