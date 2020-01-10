A pair of Forest Hills Elementary School students have a message for anyone considering drugs or alcohol.
And that message is being spotlighted statewide.
Artwork by fifth-graders Cali Ross and Alena Myers was chosen for the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General’s 2020 Drug-Free Calendar, with Ross’s drawing featured on the cover.
Ross’s creation depicted a blue dragon with a cigarette in his mouth and a beer in one hand coughing up a dirty gray cloud of smoke.
“Don’t let drugs burn you out,” the message alongside it read.
Ross, 10, of South Fork, said her mother broke the news that the drawing was selected for the calendar.
“I was very excited to know I was selected,” said Ross, the daughter of David Ross and Samantha Spaid.
Barrett, 11, drew a picture of a breakfast table – and a piece of bread popping out of toaster, urging readers to “stay drug free.”
“Don’t do drugs or ... you’ll be toast,” the picture showed.
Forest Hills Elementary Principal Rebecca Roberts praised the students – and their work.
“One of our teachers started this project as part of Drug-Free Week years ago, but our students aren’t required to draw anything (for the calendar contest),” she said. “But most of the fifth-graders really get into it.”
Science teachers Becky Wehner and Maria Gibson oversaw this year’s work, Roberts added.
The Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General picked 13 winners out of 1,042 entries from 49 counties statewide – and Attorney General Josh Shapiro said each was playing a role in sharing a “serious message” about drug prevention.
“Our annual calendar contest is about students empowering other young people to make smart choices,” Shapiro said in a release to media. “Combating the opioid epidemic is my No. 1 priority, and we need a multi-pronged approach, including education, to prevent drug use.”
Each contest winner was invited to a luncheon in December with Shapiro. They received a certificate for their work and a $529 contribution to their Pennsylvania 529 College Savings Program, which is supervised by the Pennsylvania Treasury, officials said in the media release.
The students also took a tour of the historic state Capitol Complex and met their state senator, Wayne Langerholc Jr., as well as state Reps. Frank Burns and Jim Rigby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.