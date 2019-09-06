Lorraine Adams has always loved vintage-style clothing.
She was first introduced to sewing as an elective in junior high school and eventually enrolled in classes at a local Singer sewing store.
Adams continued to learn on her own, but never had formal training. She was accepted to a local university for fine arts, but changed her major after one semester.
“I’ve always been drawn to fashion,” she said, and sewing fills part of her need to create.
“My personal style is most certainly a reflection of my creations,” Adams said. “I gravitate toward the ’50s and ’60s. I love feminine dresses and classic styles.”
The Brownstown woman has now filled her creative outlet by combining her sewing skills with that love to create dresses from one-of-a-kind vintage fabrics she routinely finds at local thrift shops.
“Initially, I thought the idea was a little wacky,” said Adams, who has an Etsy shop called “The Sheet Shop,” that she runs from her home. “I actually surprised myself. I’m lucky to live in Johnstown, because I think in bigger cities, people are scarfing these (vintage sheets) up.”
When her children were grown, Adams started collecting vintage patterns and noticed that some of the fabric designs on the patterns looked very similar to vintage sheets.
Adams’ first project used a vintage sheet with a unique pattern to make a dress. She posted it to her Etsy shop, which she had previously established to sell other vintage finds, and it sold.
“After this, I began collecting more vintage sheets for potential dresses,” she said.
In 2016, Adams’ daughter asked her to make seven bridesmaids dresses for her wedding using vintage fabrics, which were also used for tablecloths, bunting and other decorations for the ceremony and reception. She also made her own dress, a dress for each granddaughter and bow ties for the grandsons.
Her daughter’s wedding photos led to making connections to two other brides who asked Adams to make bridesmaids dresses for their weddings.
Adams has established her own Instagram page for her vintage dresses, which has also garnered attention and custom orders.
Sandy Johns, a boutique in the Ebensburg Mini Mall, sells Adams’ dresses for girls and toddlers.
Adams said she hopes to expand into custom orders in the future, with customers choosing their fabric and size.
She’s also begun seeking out other recyclables, such as tablecloths and chenille bedspreads, to make thicker dresses more practical for Pennsylvania’s cold winters.
Follow The Sheet Shop @thesheetshop on Instagram and find Adams’ creations at www.etsy.com/shop/lorradams.
