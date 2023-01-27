JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When Tony Kesslak and his colleagues developed a pandemic plan for the entire U.S. Department of Commerce years ago, the result was a more than 100-page game plan to help 170,000 federal employees adapt to an unimaginable occurrence.
“We never imagined we’d ever put it into use,” Kesslak said.
Then, COVID-19 arrived in early 2020.
The Upper Yoder Township resident, a 1973 graduate of Bishop McCort High School, was part of a 10-member U.S. Department of Commerce team that was awarded a Gold Medal for Leadership over the past year for its deployment of department-wide measures to keep the Department of Commerce and U.S. Census employees safe and working through the pandemic.
Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a message that the group was among those credited for developing innovative tools “to help America be the best place to live and do business.”
She credited recipients for going “above and beyond” in support of coworkers, families and businesses.
Kesslak serves as manager of occupational safety and health for the department.
Kesslak’s professional background is in industrial hygiene.
He said he’s served with the department since 2011 – in recent years within the facilities management division.
The Department of Commerce’s headquarters are within the Herbert C. Hoover Federal Building, a more than 1.8 million-square-foot office complex that sits just a few blocks from the White House.
Kesslak said the pandemic plan had to consider how more than 3,500 separate offices would need to quickly adapt.
To consider ways to better protect people, he said they took lessons from the veterinary industry, which had already been dealing with a coronavirus that spread among livestock years earlier.
Among their plans included developing a tracking system to document and better contain the spread of the virus among employees.
Kesslak said the Department of Commerce’s tracking system was developed in March, giving it a head start over other government agencies, he added.
“The plan was to enable employees to work remotely and to bring in people to decontaminate the office when needed,” he said.
They also quickly implemented a plan to modify the building’s decades-old heating system to bring in the “maximum amount of fresh air possible” to reduce spread risks, and installed an infrared air treatment system within six months.
“We put something in similar to what the hospitals have,” he said, noting that it had to work in tandem with an HVAC system that relied partly on 50-year-old components.
Kesslak said he never expected the group would receive an award for their work.
But it had other results, too, he said.
The steps put into place no doubt saved lives and protected other coworkers who may have gotten seriously ill, he said.
Kesslak said he hopes it also shines a different light on how federal employees are sometimes perceived.
“There are a lot of people working for the government who work hard doing really fulfilling work,” he said.
“The perception is that it’s all ‘political,’ but there are many regular people with different talents, including subject experts, who work their way up to the top of their field.”
