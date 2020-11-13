BELSANO - Melanie Schillings is often described as having “the biggest heart” and her track record with charitable endeavors backs up that claim.
For the past 21 years, the Belsano woman has been volunteering with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
She’s also been lending a hand with animal charities since 2015, and helps at her church, Bethel United Methodist in Salix.
“If I’m able to give, I will,” Schilling said. “That’s just who I am.”
She credits the good upbringing her parents, Carol and Richard Lehman, provided as inspiration for her giving nature.
Schilling said they have big hearts as well and taught her to never take anything for granted.
But what inspired her to begin the journey with Make-A-Wish was a childhood friend, Erin Bosworth, who was diagnosed with cancer at 14 years old.
Despite the diagnosis, Bosworth never let his disease get him down, Schilling said.
Bosworth requested and was given a wish by the foundation, and seeing the joy it brought him and his family is a memory that Schilling still carries with her.
As an adult, Schilling had an interest in volunteering and was asked by her ex-sister-in-law to accompany her to a training event for Make-A-Wish.
After that, she was hooked.
As a volunteer, Schilling acts as a go-between for the families in the area and the foundation, while wishes are evaluated and developed.
She’s seen everything from trips to Disney World and Disney Land to shopping sprees, swimming with dolphins in the Florida Keys and even a request for a horse.
“That was a cool one,” Schilling said of the last wish.
The foundation purchased the horse and paid for the upkeep fees and stable costs for a time for the child whose wish it was to have the animal.
There are several aspects of her volunteer work that Schilling enjoys, but above all else, she likes getting to meet the families.
“I think it’s good that they see there’s good things in the world and good people willing to help,” she said.
In an average year, Schilling estimates that she’s involved with anywhere from one to five wishes – though some years there aren’t any to work on.
In the past 21 years, she estimates that she has helped with roughly 40 wishes.
“I’ve met a lot of great families and seen a lot of great wishes,” Schilling said.
Seeing all those wishes come true has her traveling sometimes, too.
Schilling doesn’t solely help with families near her, she works with families from all over the region.
When Make-A-Wish contacts her about a new wish it could be from anywhere in Cambria County to Bedford or Somerset as well.
It’s up to her to decide how far she wants to travel.
“It’s just something those kids need,” Schilling said. “They need something to make them happy.”
She added that the whole family needs something to lift them up as they battle the disease together and the Make-A-Wish Foundation accomplishes that.
“She’s such a caring person,” Schilling’s sister-in-law, Dawn, said. “(She) wants to help in any way she can, especially when it comes to animals and kids.”
The pair have known each other for around 26 years and in that time, Dawn Schilling came to know her brother’s wife well.
She described Melanie Schilling as a “caring, loving person” who is always trying to lend a hand, whether that be for a charity endeavor, such as the painting party she organized for Make-A-Wish in October, or just to prepare for a family get-together.
Dawn Schilling said she wishes to be “half as kind as her” and in the two decades she’s known her sister-in-law, she’s never heard her say a mean word about anyone.
Spreading good will is what Melanie Schilling enjoys doing, and just as her sister-in-law suggested, that extends to animals – she even has a cat and dog.
Melanie Schilling got involved with the now-defunct Paws House in 2015 because she always wanted to work with animal charities and saw it as a chance to do so.
For the next three or four years, she helped out in any way she could until the charity closed.
But soon after, she was able to start volunteering with another animal charity, Habitat for Hounds, which she still works with to this day.
“It’s a great organization,” Melanie Schilling said.
The organization has gone through a bit of a transition during its time and is now a rescue for strays.
“I love animals,” she said. “I don’t like to see them suffer.”
Melanie Schilling added that she wants the strays to have a “nice environment” and though she encourages fostering, she could never do it.
“I would be a ‘foster fail,’ ” she said. “I would want to keep every animal that comes into my home.”
In addition to this work, Melanie Schilling also helps out at Bethel United Methodist Church, where she’s a member.
Her contributions vary, but in 2019 she got to fulfill somewhat of a dream she’s had for a few years.
Melanie Schilling attended a mission trip in 2019 to North Carolina to help with hurricane cleanup.
While there, she helped with painting and flooring.
Another church endeavor she participates in is the backyard ministries – a program where volunteers speak to individuals about their faith.
She provides the cookies that go along with the other volunteers.
However, the outreach effort is also on hold due to the novel coronavirus.
She also helps with the Nathan’s Divide Nature Center Project just outside of Ebensburg on North Center Street.
Dawn Schilling said her sister-in-law has been involved with a number of efforts at the natural area surrounding the Ebensburg reservoir, including trash cleanup and trail cutting.
“She has one of the biggest hearts of anyone I’ve known,” she added.
