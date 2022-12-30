BEDFORD, Pa. – Kevin Mearkle’s interest in the Civil War was spurred by his own heritage, but during the journey to find more information, he discovered a new appreciation for the stories of local soldiers who fought in that conflict.
The Bedford County resident has turned his months of research into a new book titled “Battlefield Tour Guide of Bedford County Soldiers at Gettysburg and Antietam.”
“There was a lot of really compelling stories,” Mearkle said.
His new book includes maps of the battlefields; movements of the regiments; turn-by-turn driving directions; and current color photographs of the battlefield locations where Bedford County soldiers fought.
“Once you drill down to the individual soldier level, where there’s photographs available and the written word of what they experienced … when you combine those two things … it brings the story to life,” Mearkle said.
He became interested in this subject because of the land his family has owned for generations.
He said one of his ancestors planned to leave the property to his son, but the younger relative went to fight in the U.S. Army in February 1865.
From there, he was sent to Nashville, Tennessee, where he died of typhoid fever.
Instead, the land was deeded to another of Mearkle’s ancestors, whose husband was a Civil War veteran.
Finding out about their personal stories is what drove him to begin working on his first book, “Civil War Soldiers of Bedford County.”
Within that tome, Mearkle lists more than 4,000 soldiers from Bedford County, although he noted that many likely came from the surrounding Cambria and Somerset counties.
Military records show where the soldier was mustered in, but not where they were from.
Also included in that book are roughly 700 photographs and other details about their lives.
While compiling the book, Mearkle said he became more curious about the stories of those people, and during his research he was able to find personal letters and accounts of battles and travels.
Locating those materials was interesting to him because he didn’t expect them to be so plentiful.
To become closer to these individuals, he made trips to the Gettysburg and Antietam battlefields and walked where those soldiers walked.
He said doing that made the books take on a lot more meaning for him.
The Bedford man credits sites such as ancestry.com and findagrave.com for helping him gather information, along with the Bedford County Historical Society.
Barbara (Sponsler) Miller, of Everett, Bedford County, who co-founded the Bloody Run Historical Society, also offered assistance.
She has been interested in local history, including the Civil War, and when Mearkle reached out, she supplied him with information she had located throughout the years.
She commended Mearkle’s endeavor to preserve local history, as well as his new book.
“The book is wonderful,” Miller said.
“Anybody that’s planning a trip to Gettysburg or those battlefields needs to have that book with them.”
She said that Mearkle’s work takes the reader everywhere and “tells it all.”
“It’s just a must-have book for anybody interested in the Civil War, and Bedford County is full of Civil War families,” Miller said.
Mearkle said these are stories that need to be told and it’s his “hope that (his most recent book) will encourage families from our areas to take a meaningful trip … to Gettysburg and to the battlefields of the Antietam campaign and educate the next generation on our rich heritage.”
