In the Spotlight

EVERETT, Pa. – A Bedford County boy has turned a common activity for children into a chance to give back to area nonprofits.
Tuukka Saari, 7, of Everett, received many tie-dying kits from family as gifts and began buying white cotton shirts. Then all of his family and friends wanted T-shirts. This led to the creation of Tie Dye by Tuukka.
Along with saving some of the proceeds from his sales for a Lamborghini, Tuukka donates funds to area nonprofits.
“We wanted to help some people, so we were like, ‘Why don’t we donate to Your Safe Haven? Why don’t we donate to the Special Olympics?’ And then we started doing different charities and helping people,” Tuukka said, adding that “it honestly feels good” to help others.
His mother, Tiffany Saari, said she presents her son with a list of nonprofit organizations and explains what each does.
“Ultimately, he decides which one we donate to, but we try to keep it local,” she said. “That may change over time, but as of right now, we’ve tried to keep it to local charities.”
Tuukka even appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” through a video call for his efforts.
“It has been amazing. I can’t express how proud I am of him,” Saari said. “He came up with this idea of selling shirts, and I thought when he was 6 years old, ‘How far could he actually take this?’ and thought it would just be friends and family and that would be the extent of it.
“But he just keeps going and keeps sharing and talking to people, and he’s so outgoing with it and so giving. He wants to help anybody and everybody. It’s very admirable. I’m very proud.”
To date, Tuukka has sold about 500 shirts and has about $400 to $500 saved toward his Lamborghini.
Last year, Tuukka was named the youngest member of the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce after a new program was created to encourage and support youth.
“I know that he is gaining a broader look at the world, and he understands that there are people out there that need help and need exposure, but essentially the exposure that he has – this little platform – that he’s helping these people, and he’s learning that there are all sorts of different types of people out there and different organizations that help those people,” Tiffany Saari said.
“I hope he’s gaining a larger respect for everybody and anybody. He’s a good kid. He’s kind to everybody and generous, and I want that to keep going through as he gets older.”
More information on Tuukka’s business can be found online at tiedyebytuukka.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.