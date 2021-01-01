If you asked Wib Leonard for the highlights of his life, the 1961 graduate of Northern Cambria will rollout an impressive list of sports and academic achievements.
Leonard was born in the coal-mining community of Barnesboro.
He played basketball and football in high school, football for Albright College and is currently a sociology professor at Illinois State University.
He is a member of the Northern Cambria Hall of Fame and the Albright College Hall of Fame, and he earned a doctorate in social psychology from Ohio State University.
In an email exchange with The Tribune-Democrat, Leonard discussed his love of sports and teaching.
“I have played a variety of high school and college sports and am in my 51st year of full-time teaching at Illinois State University – the longest teaching career in the 160-plus years of its existence.”
What was your biggest thrill?
“Several stand out,” he said. “One was setting a record in points scored (56 in one game). That still stands at Northern Cambria after 60 years.
“Two, was receiving the MVP Award when our basketball team won the State College Tournament in December 1960, and three, being a member of the Pennsylvania Individual High Scoring Efforts in Basketball History,” Leonard said.
After graduating from Albright College in 1965, he went on to receive two professional invitations to try out for professional football teams.
He found his niche in teaching sociology and statistics.
Leonard said he always thought that teaching students fit neatly with the type of person he is.
University officials agree.
Illinois State University established the Dr. Wib Leonard Scholarship in Quantitative Sociology and the Sociology of Sport. The scholarship is awarded annually to the sociology-anthropology major who has shown a passion and competence in data analytics.
He has authored multiple textbooks and was named distinguished lecturer and outstanding teacher.
In an interview with BVM Sports, Leonard said at the heart of his research, he believes “The social world of sports facilitates symbolic immortality by providing the settings, occasions, mechanisms, processes and dynamics through which its participants can be remembered, eulogized and endeared.”
Because of these unique characteristics, the social world of sports is “fertile ground for cementing one’s legacy and leaving footprints in the sands of time.”
That may sound like a mouthful, but Leonard’s students think highly of him, posting Facebook comments calling him an “amazing professor” and someone who “really loves the world of sport sociology and loves getting his students involved.”
Leonard estimates that he had taught 10,000 students in his career, some of whom were children of earlier students.
In the classroom, Leonard said he wants students to learn the importance of mental toughness as expressed in the iconic notions: “When the going gets tough, the tough get going” (and) “If at first you don’t succeed try, try again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.