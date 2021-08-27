JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two things happened in the late 1970s that set the course for Greg Malec’s life: He bought an expensive drum set, and then got laid off after five years at Bethlehem Steel.
The drum purchase led to drum lessons, which opened the door for Malec’s association with numerous local bands.
The layoff opened the door for barber school, which launched his career as a stylist and barber.
“When I was laid off from Bethlehem Steel in 1978, the government was offering retraining for laid-off steelworkers,” Malec said at his 123 Strayer St. shop in the West End.
“I took advantage of it and went to Cambria Barber School.”
The school was located in Richland Shopping Center, 1236 Scalp Ave.
He got a job with Campus Styling in the former Richland Mall but was then called back to work at Bethlehem Steel. He was also playing with the local band Lickety Split.
“I worked all daylights at Bethlehem Steel, cut hair in the evenings and then would go play with the band some nights,” Malec said. “On Fridays, I’d leave home at 6:30 in the morning and get back at 3:30 in the morning the next day.”
Laid off again in 1980, Malec opened his first independent barbershop at the corner of Fairfield and Virginia avenues and operated that shop in the evenings after being called back to the plant.
His final furlough came in 1982 – and Malec has been an independent businessman since then.
In 1986, he purchased Joe LaPosata Barber Shop at 260 Strayer St., where he operated his business for 13 years. He built his current location in 1999.
'I listen to music'
Malec said he could not have asked for a better career path.
“I listen to music and talk to people all day,” he said. “It’s a great way to make a living. I’ve made so many friends over the years. I dress the way I want and I don’t have any boss.”
Along the way, he was able to continue his musical sideline with local bands that included Red Alert, Smoking Gun, Wild and Blue, Frankie and the Nomads, Reaching Back and Johnstown Classic Rockers, along bands at St. Rochus Roman Catholic Church and Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren.
Malec, 67, sees a parallel between drumming and barbering. Having the basic skills for each and knowledge of hair and rhythm have allowed him to embrace new hairstyles and musical challenges as they developed. He said it didn’t require any extra training for mullets, bowl cuts and hair line designs.
“Once you have a knowledge of hair, you can adapt to whatever comes out,” he said, explaining customers bring in pictures of the new style they want and he knows how to create it.
'Makes me look good'
He compares the skill to drumming.
“When I play the drums, I can just listen to the music and figure out the beat,” Malec said. “Cutting hair, I try to listen to people and do what they want, not what I want.”
Customer Matt Harnett has been coming to Malec’s business for more than 35 years.
“I don’t have to ask,” Harnett said at the barbershop. “He just makes me look good.”
Harnett was 14 when he first sat in Malec’s chair.
“He had long blond hair,” Malec recalled. “It came down over his eyes. He couldn’t see.”
Now Harnett’s short style includes work with a straight razor – one of Malec’s specialties.
“I’ve known him so long we have a lot to talk about,” Harnett said. “We are like family now.”
For Malec, the reward comes in the relationships he makes and in seeing the transformation he is able to create for each customer.
Shears are back
Looking back at the evolution of men’s hairstyles, Malec said as longer styles became popular, many eschewed barbershops and chose hairstylists. He found the situation amusing, if frustrating, because there is no difference in the license to operate.
“My first job at Campus Styling, I was a stylist,” he said. “I couldn’t even use my barber shears. They gave me a little tiny set of shears because I was a stylist.”
He said it’s interesting to see the shift back to barbershops as shorter hair gained popularity.
Malec said he has thrived as an independent business owner by keeping it simple. He has never had a partner or employees and has operated on a cash-only basis. For 37 years, Greg Malec Barber and Styling didn’t take appointments.
He recalls coming to the shop after taking time off and finding as many as 17 customers in the lot waiting for him to open.
Appointments were required last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they will stay. His informal survey of customers showed 70% preferred to schedule their cuts. Walk-ins are welcome as well, he added.
Malec has stepped back from the music scene but continues to relax playing drums in his Upper Yoder Township home and taking daily hikes in Stackhouse Park
He and his wife, Pamela, also enjoy traveling, especially taking cruises.
