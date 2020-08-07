Gerry Stanek believes the subjects of his new book will be familiar to many people in and around Cambria County.
“I think this is a book that people will enjoy for more than a couple of reasons,” the 57-year-old Nicktown native said by phone Tuesday from Greensboro, North Carolina, where he now lives and teaches. “First of all, I think there are a lot of great memories that people will be able to relate to and understand.
“Also, I think there are, embedded in these stories … a few valuable lessons. They’re not overt, but I think those lessons show up in a subtle way in the book.”
“Loud and Sure of Myself,” Stanek’s second book, is set to be published Aug. 29. He called it a collection of autobiographical essays that “portray important moments for me and also important aspects of the culture I grew up in.”
“The book is largely about the 1970s,” he said, “and it’s about growing up in western Pennsylvania in a small coal-mining town. I think it’s got a lot of universal themes in it – about hard work, about desire, about dreams.
“There’s irony in the title. It’s really the story of how a young man who is not so sure of himself finds his place.”
The book is being billed by publisher Bituminous Press as “a rambling and luminous childhood journey through a simpler time” and as “a collection of essays that evokes a world of used-to-be: youthful adventures set in Catholic schools, at Little League games and inside a unique local radio station that helped to define a culture.”
Stanek was a disc jockey in the early 1980s at that now-defunct AM radio station, WNCC, which was based in Barnesboro, now part of Northern Cambria.
“A Radio Genius,” the essay that looks at the impact the station had on life in northern Cambria County, is his favorite of all the essays in the new book.
“The memories of that station and the impact it had on northern Cambria County have always stuck with me,” he said. “I think there was something really special about that radio station. I think WNCC at that time was very unique – almost like a cultural phenomenon, in my mind.”
“Loud and Sure of Myself” follows on the heels of Stanek’s first book, “They Came Here Looking for Light: The Plattsville Stories,” a 2019 collection of short stories. Stanek said his sophomore effort is a “far different” book than his debut, despite similar subject material.
“The first book was an affectionate look at a fictional coal-mining town,” he said, “but, at the same time, I was trying to portray the idea that life in a coal town can be brutal in many ways. That first book, although it felt very genuine to me, was dark. I think I purposely set out to write something that is a little more humorous and light-hearted with the second book.”
After he graduated from Northern Cambria High School, Stanek worked as a disc jockey for several radio stations in Altoona, including WPRR and Q-94. Later, he spent more than a decade as a full-time touring musician, a job that took him around the United States and to Japan – and that is discussed in several essays in the book.
From 1998 on, he worked other jobs, including stints at a call center in Johnstown and driving a truck for Pepsi in Altoona, making deliveries to Penn State University’s main campus in State College. He has also written a number of feature articles for Johnstown Magazine.
In 2012, he went back to school full time, and after graduating in 2018, he began teaching writing classes at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro.
As is evident in his new book, much of Stanek’s writing is influenced by his time growing up in Cambria County. His mother, Vicky, lives in Altoona, and he has brothers and sisters and other family members scattered around Cambria and Blair counties.
“We lived on what they called Nicktown Hill,” he said.
“I really still think of that as home, because it was the gathering place for friends and family. We would have large gatherings every Sunday – there might be 20 or 25 people at my parents’ house, and, regardless of what we were doing, it was about being together as a group. Those are fond memories for me.”
“Loud and Sure of Myself” will be available for purchase online through Barnes & Noble and Amazon.
