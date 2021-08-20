CHARLESTON, S.C. – Christopher Ott’s 20-year career in the U.S. Air Force has taken him to 104 countries.
After he retired last March, he returned to his roots with the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at Philip Simmons High School in Charleston, South Carolina.
“It’s a lot of fun,” the Windber native said. “I’m enjoying it.”
Ott is the senior aerospace science instructor. He teaches the science behind that field and the history of manned flight.
Ott said he and his wife took the opportunity to go back to where it all began – his first duty location was Charleston, and he met his wife there.
Upon finishing his military career, he considered becoming a commercial pilot, but that didn’t work out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ott said the ROTC program at Philip Simmons is new, having started in 2020, and he’s excited to be part of that. He described himself as a teacher, coach and mentor who is making sure the students have plans for after high school. He’s also attempting to introduce his classes to flying, noting the significant decrease in trained pilots.
“I’m trying to help that with getting our kids flights,” he said.
Ott and the ROTC do a lot of fundraising to get the students out to airfields and into the air to see if they’re interested in that career path.
“He is a very down to earth, easygoing individual,” retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michelle Siau said. She and Ott work together at the school and have done so for the past year.
Siau said her colleague is “very good at what he does,” and the fact that he’s a rated pilot makes him a significant asset to the school because now they can incorporate a flight academy.
Ott got his start in the military at what is now the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center, where he studied engineering and participated in the now-defunct Air Force Junior ROTC program. When the option to apply to the U.S. Air Force Academy arose, he took it.
At the time, Ott was an intern at Concurrent Technologies Corp., and an event there introduced him to the late U.S. Rep. John Murtha. In order to be considered for the academy, applicants need an elected official’s backing.
“That connection definitely helped me out,” he said. “I interviewed with him and he granted me a nomination.”
Ott graduated from GJCTC in 1996 and spent the next four years at the Air Force Academy in Colorado. After that, he enlisted in pilot training before heading to Pensacola, Florida, with the U.S. Navy and finishing his training in Oklahoma. Ott chose the tanker and transport division, flying a C-17A cargo aircraft because he wanted to see the world.
His first duty location was Charleston, where he spent six years because he’d qualified for special operations.
Beginning around 2002, after the United States had invaded Afghanistan, Ott was called to serve his country. At first, he flew cargo missions from Germany to Afghanistan and back – a 3,000-mile, six-hour one-way flight – and did the same the next year during the Iraq War, which was a shorter trip.
He served as the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron’s air drop director and detachment operations officer – deploying five times in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Once larger bases were established in the Middle East, such as Bagram Air Base, the flights became shorter. Ott said he flew a lot of missions into Bagram and remembers the area well. That’s why he considers it “really interesting to see it go back to the Taliban” as the extremist forces sweep across Afghanistan following the United States troop departure this year.
Ott described his war service as fulfilling because “it’s what you trained for,” adding that he does not advocate for conflict.
“I remember those times as trying,” he said.
However, he also noted the “deep bonds” with the individuals he served with.
Ott also signed up around 2008 for Air Force Weapons School, where he was trained to fly a C-17 for every type of mission. Shortly after, he was moved to Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington, where he spent three years as director of wing weapons and tactics.
Ott said a highlight of that location was his nine missions to Antarctica.
“It was amazing,” he said. “Not a place that you’d normally get to. It was a real break, I think, from the pace we were doing the war.”
Ott flew scientists studying penguins, climate change, deep drilling and more, along with their cargo, to the Southern Hemisphere. He said he and the crew would invite the researchers into the cockpit to chat during the flight and added that it was fascinating to speak to them.
After that, Ott spent a year at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, where he worked in conjunction with the U.S. Army, before going to Europe again for five years, first as a branch chief at the NATO Air Operations Center in Uedem, Germany, then as a squadron operations officer at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.
“We really enjoyed our time there,” he said of his family’s experience.
Following that, Ott was selected to command the 621st Contingency Response Support Squadron at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.
When he decided to retire early last year, it was because the timing was right. Ott said he and his wife wanted to give their children a normal school experience.
Reflecting on his career, the lieutenant colonel said his time in the Air Force was “amazing.” Now, Ott uses his own experiences in the military to bring up the next generation of leaders, he said.
