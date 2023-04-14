EBENSBURG, Pa. – A fisherman with a broken rod might call Sportsman’s Warehouse in Altoona in hopes of getting their trusty rod repaired, only to learn rod repair has become a service provided by few. But there is a guy in Ebensburg, they’ll say, and they’ll give his number.
At his home in Ebensburg, Bill Leary Jr. builds custom fishing rods, and he also repairs rods. The room where he works is decorated with deer mounts and photos of hunting trips with friends and grandchildren.
His work station is like an examining table for fishing rods, neatly organized with all the tools he needs for surgery.
He builds rods part-time and purposely keeps his customer base small because, he said, “I’d never get anything done if I didn’t.”
And he has a lot to do outside of his rod-building business.
Leary, 59, is a full-time nurse and volunteer firefighter.
The Dauntless Fire Company station is next door. It’s an easy landmark for new fishing rod customers looking for Leary’s home, where he lives with his wife, Amy. Together they’ve raised three children and now have five grandchildren – including a 6-year-old, who is learning to build fishing rods from his grandfather.
Healthy activity for children
Leary said it’s a healthy activity for children in an age often absorbed in cyberspace.
“There’s nothing better than catching a fish on a rod that you made,” he said. “That’s what makes it fun.”
The look and feel of a custom rod is chosen by the customer, down to the rod’s guides, weight, balance, handle, color and personalized inscription. His custom rods are also lighter than store-bought rods, he said.
“You want it to be right, so when you throw that line, you get the maximum distance or you get the line to go where you want it to go,” Leary said. “You want to pair all those things together with the right application you are fishing for, and that’s what makes it special.”
Leary started building and repairing rods 10 years ago, having been taught by a family friend, Colman Anna, who owned a sporting goods store in Ebensburg. Anna passed away in 2017.
Leary has continued learning the craft of rod building through online classes from Mud Hole, a Florida-based company from which Leary also sources his components to build rods.
“The most rewarding part about building rods is seeing somebody happy,” Leary said, “getting the satisfaction to know that I did something good for somebody. I like doing things for people, plain and simple.”
Health care professional
Leary has been in medicine since he was 18 years old.
He’s worked as an emergency medical technician, a paramedic and still does with Dauntless Fire Company. He’s also worked in intensive care units and operating rooms of UPMC Altoona and Conemaugh Miners Medical Center in Hastings, but he’s currently a home health nurse, providing continuity of care for patients after hospital stays.
Broden Ranck, an athletic trainer for Central Cambria School District who moved to the area about a decade ago, recalls being welcomed to the community by Leary and his family. Since then, he and Leary have gone hunting together, and Ranck said he was surprised to learn Leary could repair fishing rods.
“I didn’t know rods could be repaired,” he said. “I’ve broken rods and was super-bummed, because if you do a lot of fishing, you have a really good sense for your tools, so it’s a bummer if your rod breaks. I was thrilled to have it back.”
When it came time for Ranck to purchase a new rod, he asked Leary to teach him to build one.
“I picked everything – the thread for the guides, the paint, the color of the rod, how I wanted the guides aligned. It was really neat,” Ranck said.
“Building a rod was way more in-depth than what I ever thought. I had no idea how much craftsmanship went into it. I had no idea how much attention to detail goes into it to make it really good.”
At age 59, Leary said he’s a few years from retiring from nursing, but he’ll never stop volunteering with the fire department, he said. Leary has served as past president of the fire company.
Current Dauntless Fire Company President Ron Springer said Leary is a wealth of knowledge.
“Bill is an asset to the department in numerous areas of firefighting,” Springer said, “and he’s a very community-minded person to have.”
